Exclusive Close-Up Look at HYPEBEAST Magazine Issue 30: The Frontiers Issue

The long-lost “HYPEBEAST Magazine” has officially returned. The new 30th issue is covered by NIGO. The publication organizes the complex changes in the fields of fashion, art, design and entertainment.

As we try to look back at NIGO and its influence, the multicultural figure recounts his past, present and future movements, while Raf Simons steps back and recalls his childhood and creative start. Up-and-coming musician Teezo Touchdown finds direction on his journey, and rapper Chance the Rapper devotes himself to artistically taking on new creative heights.Street artist and skateboarderNigeria’s first skateboarder Olaolu Slawn shares his story and his plans for the future.

In addition, brands or units such as Devon Turnbull, RTFKT, Oliver Sim, Glenn Martens, WINNIE New York, Ben Ganz, Opening Ceremony and Nike further integrate the history and current direction of their own culture.

“HYPEBEAST Magazine Issue 30: The Frontiers Issue” has landed on HBX, and interested readers may wish to purchase it.

