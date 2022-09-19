Home Entertainment Exclusive debut! Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto’s New Collection Officially Debuts
Exclusive debut! Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto's New Collection Officially Debuts

by admin
Exclusive debut! Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto’s New Collection Officially Debuts

Supreme 2022 autumn and winter series continues to bring various joint series, this time announced is a new joint series with Yohji Yamamoto. This collaboration brings a very rich collection, including Vanson panel leather jackets and pants, bomber jackets, parkas, Baja jackets, suits, sweaters, shirts, hooded sweatshirts, cargo pants, three T-shirts , beanie, and leather shoes and skateboard co-branded with Dr. Martens 1461.

In addition to Yohji Yamamoto’s classic signature Logo, the word “highest” has also become a very eye-catching element in this joint series. In addition, it is worth noting that bomber jackets, down coats, sweaters, shirts, hooded sweatshirts, T-shirts and Prints such as skateboards feature original artwork from TEKKEN™. In addition, the three-way joint Dr. Martens shoes are based on the classic 1461 three-hole shoes. In addition to graffiti printing, the Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto logo is also added on both sides of the heel, which will surely become a popular list of this joint name. one of the products.

It is reported that the series will be the first to go on sale in Supreme stores and official websites in North America and Europe on September 22, and will also be launched on September 24 in Supreme stores in Japan, its official website and some Yohji Yamamoto stores. Interested friends should not miss it.

