EXCLUSIVE: Faena will have a hotel in the Faria Lima region

Faena, the luxury hotel that delights Brazilians in Buenos Aires and Miami, will open in the Faria Lima area, sources familiar with the matter told the Brazil Journal.

Sales begin in the second half of the year and construction works begin at the end of 2024.

The first Faena in Brazil is an association between the chain and the developer and builder Even.

The project is not ready yet, but it should involve the hotel and a residential building. The project will be located on a plot of 20,000 square meters on Rua Diogo Moreira, close to the intersection of Avenidas Faria Lima and Avenida Eusébio Matoso.

The development was conceived in partnership with the Malzoni Group, the owner of the land.

The challenge will be to recreate (or create a São Paulo version of) that ambience of the original Faena, which mixes darkness and gold, sensuality and decadence, worthy of a Buenos Aires cabaret. A ten-meter-high corridor, with mirrors on both sides, golden curtains and unicorn heads made Faena famous in its original location in Puerto Madero.

The then nascent office district got a modern feel with the extravagant kitsch housed in a former (and huge) grain warehouse from 1902.

Brazilians and the world started having drinks at Faena. The French chain Accor bought the operation in 2021, preparing its global expansion.

Alan Faena, a designer known for dressing in punch, hat and cowboy boots (all together), has managed to turn his last name into a ‘cool’ brand of hospitality.

In the Brazilian project, the new partners also promise an “Art Center”, with an independent structure dedicated to art, culture and gastronomy, and a space for events. The entire complex has a total PSV (Potential Sales Value) estimated at R$ 3 billion. The deal was signed at a dinner at Faena Miami Beach, the chain’s second.

In addition to Buenos Aires, Miami and São Paulo, the group announced another Faena in New York.

Faena arrives at a market undergoing major transformation, due to the decline in business tourism and the greater competition in luxury, design and leisure tourism.

The dispute will be direct with Fasano Itaim, Tangará and Rosewood (which brought the same design by Philippe Starck to São Paulo, but 17 years after his baroque work at Faena).

Faena Porteño also gained its residential annex in 2013, designed by British architect Norman Foster, still unpublished in São Paulo lands. In Miami, Faena had projects signed by the architecture office of OMA, by the award-winning Dutchman Rem Koolhaas, another of the great names that never had a project built in Brazil.

The pioneering design hotels in São Paulo, Emiliano, Fasano and Unique, are contemporaries of the first Faena in Buenos Aires, and also compete for the same public.

More broadly, the sector has been recovering from declines during the pandemic. In March, hotel occupancy in São Paulo reached a record 77% of rooms — the best occupancy for a month since 2018, a number attributed to major events such as Lollapalooza.

In previous months, just during the concert season of the British band Coldplay and during Formula-1, there were similar numbers. In the first quarter, occupancy was 61%.

Multiple crises have shaken industry veterans and international brands alike. The operation of the Four Seasons lasted just over a year in São Paulo. The announcement of a Hard Rock Hotel on Avenida Paulista did not materialize. The concessionaire responsible for restoring and modernizing the Pacaembu stadium has already announced the creation of a Universal Music hotel there.

The only thing missing is tourism in São Paulo to have enough energy for so many investments.

