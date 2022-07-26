Original title: Interview with Penang Guest | Powell XUE, CICADA fills Guangzhou with Hunan dishes, and also creates infinite possibilities for champagne matching

The so-called “eating in Guangzhou”, Guangzhou, as an uncompromising food capital, is not only famous for traditional Cantonese cuisine in recent years, but also more and more excellent other Chinese cuisines, Western dishes and creative dishes have appeared. Champagne also developed rapidly with it.

CICADA Song Xiang Restaurant from Guangzhou is undoubtedly a unique presence in the 2021 Best Champagne List of Penang Guest China. Guangdong does not like spicy food, but CICADA Song Xiang can bring Hunan cuisine to a whole new level here. With its high-quality service and excellent champagne list, It has won two awards for the most popular restaurant for champagne customers – champagne list and wine service in the public judging awards, as well as the professional award for the best Chinese restaurant champagne list – the southern region award.

Powell at the 2021 Champagne List Awards

©️ Penang Culture

The restaurant “CICADA Song Xiang” was established in 2021 and is a “Song” GroupThe brand new restaurant brought after the successful creation of “Song Sichuan Cuisine” with one Michelin star. “CICADA Song·Xiang” is located in the center of the luxury residential area of ​​Zhujiang New Town – Canton World. The interior design is in charge of RMA Republic City. It has established a modern Chinese dining space with a sharp texture in this scarce urban rest oasis in the urban area of ​​Guangzhou.

©️ CICADA Song Xiang

“CICADA Song·Xiang” focuses on Hunan cuisine, and the dishes are jointly prepared by a number of senior chefs. The divergence and reorganization of the taste buds of the cuisine; the excavation and improvement of the ingredients; the fusion of Chinese and Western techniques, maximize the essence of the ingredients, and try to explore more Hunan cuisine.

CICADA Song·Xiang Appetizer Platter

©️Pei Ran

In line with the characteristics of Hunan cuisine, the restaurant selects more than 50 types of champagne, including rare Cook Krug black diamonds, Dom Pérignon P3, limited numbered Henri-Giro Argonne Champagne 2012, as well as a variety of independent wine grower champagne, vintage Champagne etc. If you are interested in still wines in the Champagne region, Geoffroy Cumières Rouge Millésimé 2012 will also be a good choice.

Sommelier Powell ©️ CICADA Song Xiangxiang

Such an interesting champagne list is inseparable from the work of chief sommelier Powell XUE. He has his own unique understanding of food and wine pairing and champagne selection. This time, we talked with him about the champagne list of the restaurant “CICADA Song Xiang” and the champagne market in Guangzhou.

Q&A

with Powell

1 / Can you briefly introduce yourself?

My name is Powell Xue Weilong, I was born in Dalian, I am a Capricornus, and I have worked in the catering industry for thirteen years. He has worked in Shangri-La Group, Hyatt Group, IHG Group and NCL Cruise Group before. He is currently working as Head Sommelier at Cicada Restaurant under Song Catering Group.

I’ve done Bartender before, but then I felt that staying up too late was bad for my health, so I started Sommelier little by little. When I was working as a Bartender in Shangri-La, the sommelier of the hotel would always bring a variety of wines to share with me, and I started to study wine systematically since then.

Powell at work

2 / How did you join CIADA Song·Xiang Restaurant?

I joined Cicada in September last year and tried it out by chance when I saw a job posting. Because I knew about the “Song” catering group before, I thought I had no experience in social catering, so I joined.

3 / The champagne list of CIADA Song Xiang is mainly designed according to the category logic, why did you choose this way?

The main thing is to cater to the market. After all, compared with other first-tier cities, the champagne market in Guangzhou is not so mature. It will be clearer to divide by category, and it will be easier for guests to understand.

Bonnaire vintage blanc de blanc champagne with minced pepper fish head

©️Pei Ran

4 / What are your favorite wine merchant brands and independent wine grower brands?

Henri Giraud and Pierre Péters.

5 / From your perspective, what are your preferences for Champagne consumption in Guangzhou? According to your daily observations, what are the similarities and differences between the champagne markets in Guangzhou and other parts of the country?

At present, the majority of guests like Dachang Champagne and Blanc de Blancs. Guangzhou consumers are relatively pragmatic. Except for some enthusiasts, most people are not willing to try new things. Many guests of the Commerce Bureau prefer to order Dachang champagne. Maybe they need to explain if they order other ones, but if they order one directly Champagne King, Krug, everyone else will know.

Powell at work in the cellar

6 / If there were only three brands of champagne left on the wine list, which brands would you choose?

I would pick Henri Giraud, Pierre Péters and Krug.

7 / When was the wine list currently submitted for the wine list election designed? Any plans to update the wine list in the near future? If there were some updates to this wine list now, how would you adjust it?

This wine list was designed by me in September 2021. I have thought about adjusting it recently. I mainly want to add some champagne of niche grape varieties. At present, there are almost three main varieties on my wine list.

The well-designed wine cellar of CICADA Song·Xiang Restaurant

©️ CICADA Song Xiang

8 / Of the restaurants/hotels/wine bars you have visited, is there any champagne list that particularly impressed you? Why?

Muti’s Must Natural Bar and Stem Dongshan, he selected a very large number of small farmers, almost no major champagne, impressive.

9 / Who in the wine industry do you particularly admire/respect?

The most admired in the industry are Master Lu Yang and Jasper.

10 / What do you think the trend of domestic wine will be in the future?

Of course, it will get better and better, and it will continue to rise. Maybe many people still don’t know how to drink it, but at least everyone knows that wine is a good thing. A large proportion of young people born in the 1990s drink wine. At the same time, not only white wine, but also a large proportion of wine will appear on the table of the “Elderly Business Bureau”.

The champagne list selection certificate placed in the CIACADA Song·xiang restaurant

©️Pei Ran

11 / Are you planning to pursue MS or compete in sommelier competition? What is the focus of work (study) at this stage? Do you have any career development plans for the next period (1-2 years)?

I have been preparing for AS (Advanced Sommelier Certification), but now the epidemic is very troublesome, I hope the epidemic will pass soon. When it comes to competitions, I usually participate.

The focus of the current study is on some niche production areas. For me personally, I have only seen a certain production area in the book. If I don’t see the “real body”, I will soon forget what I have memorized. The main thing is to drink more. In addition, I also hope that the group can open more stores, so that I have the opportunity to be the Wine Director of the entire group, which will greatly help my career growth.

Hunan cuisine with champagne, have you experienced it? Feel free to share with us in the comments section.

Those who have not experienced champagne may wish to come Try CICADA Song Xiang~

📍 South Gate of Guangyue Tiandi, Haifeng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Guangzhou

⏰ Monday to Sunday 11:30-14:00 18:00-22:30

