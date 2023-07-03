Exclusive Interview with Wheatus’ Brendan Brown: Re-recording ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ with Neve 8803s

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album and their iconic single “Teenage Dirtbag,” Wheatus lead guitarist, singer, songwriter, and producer Brendan Brown has re-recorded the beloved indie track using 12 Neve 8803s. To gain insight into the recording process and Brendan’s journey with the American rock band Wheatus, Neve had the opportunity to interview him.

Brendan Brown shared that his earliest exposure to music was through his mother, who used to play her nylon string guitar on her belly. At just two years old, he heard a tape of Bobby Darin’s “Mack the Knife,” which sparked his passion for music. Watching his mother play Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” on tape, he learned how to use it from her. One of his obsessions is with “Second Hand News,” frequently rewinding just to hear that song. When he was around eight years old, Brendan learned to play “My Girl.” He attributes being self-taught and watching Mark Knopfler play on TV as major influences on his musical style.

Regarding the famous studios he has visited during his career with Wheatus and the Neve peripherals he has used, Brendan mentioned the first studio they recorded at was Sound Stage in Nashville. They utilized numerous outboard Neve 1073s on the guitar, backing vocals, and snare during the mix. They were so impressed with the 1073 preamp that they purchased one for their first record. The band also had the opportunity to record at Abbey Road Studios, where they utilized various Neve equipment, including a bus compressor that was used on the drum mics for the “Teenage Dirtbag” mix. They also worked with Spike Stent at Olympic Studios in London, where Neve gear was once again present.

Brendan Brown discussed the importance of analog gear in his current workflow, stating that it is integral to achieving their unique sound. He believes that using analog equipment adds a level of unpredictability and allows for small factors to have a significant impact on the overall sound. He mentioned that Neve equipment, such as the 8803 stereo equalizers, are reliable and common in their studio setup. They use them as recall EQs and in line-ins for vocals and percussion, demanding a lot from them, and they always deliver.

When asked why he chose the 24-channel 88R EQ for his studio, Brendan explained that the 8803 is simply the best equalizer on the market. He highlighted that it provides a distinct gritty texture to the sound, which he finds comfortable to listen to. He often uses the 8803 on the kick drum bus, as it adds a sculpted fineness that aligns with the unique Neve texture he desires in his studio recordings.

Brendan recently re-recorded and produced the 2000 hit “Teenage Dirtbag” from scratch using analog technology, including a Neve compressor and the twelve 8803s. When re-creating the song, the band referred to old photos of the Nashville studio they originally recorded in and analyzed the equipment they used back then. Brendan emphasized that no matter how modern music gear may change, Neve has a distinctive sound that is unrivaled. Neve has become a standard, ingrained deep within the auditory neurons of everyone who has listened to music since the ’70s.

Reflecting on his year of using the 8803, Brendan shared that he appreciates the variety of options the EQ provides. He particularly enjoys being able to change the top and bottom curves for high pass and low pass and Shelving. With the 8803, he has a four-band EQ with selectable fixed and switchable Q on the high and low bands, making it his preferred EQ.

Looking to the future, Brendan expressed his desire to add more Neve gear to his studio. He specifically mentioned wanting more 1073s and mix bus compressors. He reminisced about the 33609/N stereo compressor they had on their first record, describing it as an excellent device for vocals and one of his go-to pieces of equipment.

Overall, Brendan Brown’s re-recording of “Teenage Dirtbag” using Neve’s 8803s is a testament to the enduring appeal of both the song and the iconic sound of Neve equipment. As the band reflects on their journey and celebrates their 20th anniversary, it is clear that their partnership with Neve has played a significant role in shaping their signature sound.

