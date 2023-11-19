Home » Exclusive mixing seminar with Steve Power (e.g. Robbie Williams) – over 40 million records sold – mica
Entertainment

Exclusive mixing seminar with Steve Power (e.g. Robbie Williams) – over 40 million records sold – mica

by admin
Exclusive mixing seminar with Steve Power (e.g. Robbie Williams) – over 40 million records sold – mica

Austrian Composers invites you to a mixing seminar with British producer and mixer Steve Power for two days (December 9th and 10th, 2023, studio near Vienna). Power was not only responsible as co-producer and mixer of Robbie Williams’ first five solo albums (Angels, Rock DJ, Feel), but also worked with a number of other international stars such as Kylie Minogue, Joe Cocker, Andrea Bocelli and many others.

Together with the participants, some of the songs they brought with them will be mixed at a top international level in a studio near Vienna by or with Steve Power.

Those interested must submit their own song in mp3 format. Participants are selected in advance and are limited to 10 people per day.

Participation fee
Reduced price for Austrian Composers members: €199 (per day)
Normal price: €299 (per day)
Non-members have the option of applying for Austrian Composers membership when registering and taking advantage of the reduced rate.

If the song is selected for mixing, an additional €250 must be paid as a special price for the mix. The song can then be published.

Applications must be submitted using an electronic submission form by November 30, 2023.

Submission form

See also  Annual highlights from Austria - sound sketching

You may also like

Apolinario “Chocolate” Saravia, a little-known patriot – Diario...

Susana Zabaleta and Ricardo Pérez: A Modern Love...

Bucks beat Timberwolves, leaders of the West, 112-107

Rebellion on the generative farm: artists ‘poison’ artificial...

Maripily Rivera’s Son Joe Joe Shares Insights on...

The origin of human fraternity – Diario RÃo...

Media Sector Booms as Total Box Office Exceeds...

Copa Libertadores: RB Bragantino vs Águilas Doradas Rionegro...

Uniting Through Music: Machine Gun Kelly Joins Don...

From Small Screen to Big Impact: The Rise...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy