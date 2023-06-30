Exhibition not only for concrete heads

By Sebastian Bauer

The show “A100 – Operation Concrete” is dedicated to inner-city motorway construction and its consequences. Advantages and disadvantages should be discussed.

“The roadway is a gray band, white stripes, green border,” the music group Kraftwerk once claimed of the Autobahn.

There is much more to the global icon of all fast drivers in terms of structural refinements, but also social issues, as the exhibition “A100 – Operation Concrete” in the Neukölln Museum wants to prove.

The room, designed by the artists Petra Kübert and Christina Zück, is initially reminiscent of the inside of a bridge pillar due to its white-grey sparseness – and thematically quite appropriate. The walls are painted with authentic construction site markings and graffiti by the artist Faucht.

A 38-minute video installation presents a slow-motion drone flight over 3.5 kilometers of Neukölln A100 construction site, while speeches from Pope Francis to Greta Thunberg are heard in the form of Gregorian chants. You can also see construction site photos and video interviews with residents, construction workers and environmental activists.

The most interesting element is certainly the polymer concrete highway components draped in space. “I call it the skeleton of the A100,” says museum director and curator Matthias Henkel (61) about the 7.5-ton blocks that normally serve as rain gutters.

In the exhibition, the museum man would like to “tell a topic about the history of the city using art” and explore the advantages and disadvantages of inner-city motorway construction, as he says. “We don’t want to impose an opinion, but offer a stage on which you can discuss.”

Museum director Matthias Henkel (61) next to a motorway component made of polymer concrete Photo: Sven Darmer

On the one hand, “we will have to get to the point where we rethink our type of mobility,” says Henkel. On the other hand: “If you see the Autobahn from the civil engineer’s point of view, it’s just a fantastic structure and very modern at that.”

The show tells the different positions with pictures worth seeing of swifts above the road skeleton, components reminiscent of giraffes or construction material sacks reminiscent of seals on the beach. “There’s something zoomorphic about it,” enthuses the museum director.

Matthias Henkel, who owns a car but prefers to ride an e-bike, sums up his thinking about the development of mobility with a quote from Joseph Beuys: “The future we want has to be invented. Otherwise we’ll get one we don’t want.”

Until 24.9.23, daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Alt-Britz 81, free entry, More information

