Exhibition of Masterpieces from the National Gallery Unveiled in Hong Kong, Featuring Van Gogh and Monet

Classical and gorgeous decoration, paintings with changing light and shadow… Starting from November 22, the Hong Kong Palace Museum will hold a special exhibition “From Botticelli to Van Gogh: Collection of the National Gallery”. This is The collection of the National Gallery is exhibited in Hong Kong for the first time.

On November 21, reporters saw at the scene that the exhibition is divided into six units, including religious art, myths and legends, daily life, portraits, scenery, and modern time. It displays 52 pieces of world art created by 50 art masters. Top art masterpiece.

Gabriel Finnerty, Director of the National Gallery, commented on the exhibition, “This is a very modern museum, fundamentally a museum of Chinese art. I think this is also a museum that is looking to develop international collaborations and we are very keen to participate in this exhibition. The arrangement of this exhibition is also different from previous ones. It is arranged by theme, which I find very interesting. I am proud to see a faithful and representative selection of the gallery’s work, so that the viewer is taking a journey along the pinnacle of European painting.”

The classic masterpieces on display cover many important turning points in art history such as the Renaissance, Impressionism and Post-Impressionism. Together with the classical symphony and multimedia display in the exhibition hall, wandering through it feels like embarking on a journey through the long history of Western art.

Wang Yiyou, deputy director of the Hong Kong Palace Museum, highlighted the special features of the exhibition, “The most important thing when painting people must be their eyes, so the artist used two raised dots of white paint to paint the child’s eyes, so his eyes are bright and thoughtful. We also had an in-depth cooperation with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, and jointly planned a series of original musical works with them to match the theme of each painting and chapter, and the characteristics of the times at that time, so While enjoying visual art, everyone can also enjoy a musical journey.”

It is reported that another major feature of this exhibition is to highlight the scientific research carried out on some paintings by cultural relics conservation experts from the National Gallery. The exhibition uses science and cutting-edge technology to attract the audience to uncover the layers of secrets buried behind the paintings.

This exhibition will be on display until April 11, 2024.

