Exhibition | “Pacowhy’s Graphic Novel” is about to open! _screen_work_creation

Common Art Center cordially invites you toAt 4:00 pm on May 13, 2023, attend the opening ceremony of “Pacowhy’s Graphic Novel” – pacowhy’s solo exhibition,This exhibition will display more than 50 paintings by artist Pacowhy.

“Pacowhy’s Graphic Novel” is divided into four series: The Rabbit of 2023, The Tiger of 2022 (zodiac rabbit, tiger), Find Your Identity (identity of the artist), Comics Strip (comic strip), Gold Card (golden card) Card).

The title of the exhibition is “Pacowhy’s Graphic Novel”, which aims to show the complexity and sense of collision in the works that combine comics and literary narratives. The concept of graphic novels is not a single genre of literature or genre of creation, but a broad, inclusive, diverse, and innovative form of creation. Between the static pictures, the audience needs to construct a coherent plot and meaning through the synaesthesia experience of the brain, actively transform the main characters and their postures on the picture into flowing details, and use their imagination to create their own story world.

Just like Pacowhy’s works, behind the seemingly bright and bright, there are serious examinations of society, explorations of life, and even worries about the future. It contains profound meaning and touching paintings.

If a thousand viewers have a thousand Hamlets in their hearts, then the same work will also have a thousand interpretations and understandings belonging to him. This is the uniqueness and charm of Pacowhy’s works.

This is a corner of Pacowhy's creation. The artist moved his daily life into the exhibition hall. The manuscripts bound on the wall represent the artist's tireless daily creation. The porcelain and easel around the desk show the artist's creative attitude and inspiration. Only by working hard day in and day out can we create graphic novels that inspire imagination.

curator Watson Xu Qu Chenxu
In 2010, graduated from the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Department of Art History
Trend Art Curator, Critic, Broker

co-curator Shine Lee
Modern Sky MVM Visual Brand Manager

ArtistPacowhy
Born in Seoul, South Korea in 1982

1.Find Your Identity

"In a late-night dream, all unexpected events will come true. After wandering in the dream for a long time, as soon as I hear the sound of birds and open my eyes, I will freeze for a minute, struggling not to forget the things in the dream. When I get up from the bed, I will forget all the things I dreamed and start the exhausting real life."
—— Pacowhy，2023，Shanghai, China

《I don't understand it》100x120cm
Acrylic Paint, Oil Pastels, Oil Sticks, Charcoal, Graphite， Marker, Collage on canvas
2023

Pacowhy's works are full of energy, often appearing exaggerated cartoon characters, excited and grinning. Bright blue, pure yellow, bright red, especially stimulate the senses, making people feel full of adrenaline surge. His picture is like a Broadway show with cartoon sound effects, joyful and funny, dazzling.

2. Comics Strip

《Fake news》 60x80cm
charcoal on canvas
2023

Behind the joy, the artist also left some cryptic narratives: slightly gloomy words, serious social issues, and the joys and sorrows of life. The repression, regret, doubt, helplessness, and fear of the unknown revealed in these narratives make the cheerful Broadway performance seem to have become a mime again. Looking at the corners of the picture in detail, Pacowhy recorded his own life chapters in detail. Time slows down here, and we can restore the artist's life experience and the taste of it. This is the junction of reality and ideals, the secret garden of dreams, love, and original aspirations, where there is the faint melancholy of the years, the determination to regain strength, and the comfort of ordinary days…

3.Gold Card

《Gold card_b22p019》60x80cm
Acrylic paint,oil sticks,charcoal,graphite,collage on canvas
2022

"Love me tender, love me true. All my dreams fulfilled. For my darling, I love you, and I always will."

In the corner of the picture, we found Elvis Presley (Elvis Presley) who sang this song. Perhaps when the artist created a picture praising love, what he heard was a melancholy melody begging his lover to be gentle. Pacowhy's work presents two completely different atmospheres, forming an expression with a sense of contradiction and collision in the picture, which not only brings a strong visual impact, but also makes the audience wander in thought.

ArtistPacowhy

solo exhibition
2019 | Shanghai | The Circus | Square Gallery
2020 | Wuxi | City Playground | Square Gallery
2020 | 上海 | Love and Memory | Your Art
2020 | 上海 | The Past is Framed | Lofas
2021 | Shanghai | PACOWHY Studio | E2W
2021 | Shanghai | The Real Real | JFAS
2021 | Shanghai | Food&Rmb | no.name studio
2021 | Hangzhou | Re-Imagination | JFAS

group exhibition
2020 | Shanghai | Indoor Balcony | eyecandies
2020 | Shanghai | Fashion art | E2W
2020 | Chongqing | Nothing Invisible | Chongqing Times Museum
2020 | Shanghai | 1,2,3 I am not a wooden man | CS
2021 | Shanghai | Baby Nova | Du Qiurui Studio

art project
2020 l Shanghai l Indoor Balcony_live painting l eyecandies
2020 l Shanghai l Color In Your Eyes_arist talk l CS

Pacowhy's Graphic Novel
Pacowhy's Graphic Novel
2023/05/06-06/20

Curator Watson Xu Qu Chenxu
Shine Lee
Seller Producer Baoyu Brenda
Planning Planner Han Jiacheng Hale
Andy Wen
Curatorial Assistant Curatorial Assistant Li YiwenLi Yiwen
Media DayMeday Day

2023/05/06-05/12
Opening 2023/05/13 16:00

798 Common Art Center is looking forward to your arrival!
Experience the creative world of artists together!

