Exklusives Mixing-Seminar mit Steve Power – mica

For two days (October 7th and 8th), Austrian Composers invites you to a mixing seminar with the British producer and mixer Steve Power. Power was not only responsible as co-producer and mixer for Robbie Williams’ first five solo albums (“Angels”, “Rock DJ”, “Feel”), but also worked with a large number of other international stars such as Kylie Minogue, Joe Cocker and Andrea Bocelli etc. together.

Together with the participants, some of the songs they brought along will be mixed in a studio near Vienna by or with Steve Power at an international top level.

Those interested must submit their own song in mp3 format. The participants are selected in advance and are limited to 10 people per day.

participation fee

Reduced price for Austrian Composers members: € 199,- (per day)
Regular price: € 299,- (per day)
Non-members have the option of applying for Austrian Composers membership when registering and using the reduced rate.

If the song is selected for mixing, additional € 250 as a special price for the mix be paid. The song may then be published.

Applications must be submitted using the electronic submission form by September 15, 2023.

submission form

