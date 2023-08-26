EXMORTUS – Necrophony

DEAD

Necrophony

(Thrash Metal)

Label: Nuclear Blast

Format: (LP)

Release: 25.08.2023

Even if the Californians from EXMORTUS see themselves as Neo-Classic Thrashers, as a fan of the extreme tones you don’t have to worry that you’re being served an angry version of Yngwie Malmsteen here. Anyone who knows the Americans knows that they shoot from all guns here, but at the highest level and with style. The now sixth album by the Americans has it all again and also brings a few surprises.

Even the artwork with the undead musicians of the classics appeals, not only because it is reminiscent of the legendary live album “Live Kreation”, which celebrates 30 years by KREATOR this year, but because it simply fits the music.

EXMORTUS are mostly in the up-tempo range and deliver wild Thrash, but with a system. Sophisticated song structures, exciting constructions and a mix of furious wood and filigree guitar playing are the basic recipe of this crazy sound, which the guys have now perfected. With all the brilliance on the guitars, the rhythmic players shouldn’t be neglected either. Everyone does a great job here. And I also include producer Zack Haken, who has been recording with EXMORTUS since hour 0, but also worked for ABORTED, ENTHEOS or IMMOLATION, in prayer.

And even if the Californians usually go full throttle, there are more leisurely moments on “Necrophony” as well as smaller breather breaks, targeted melodies, furious solos, some groove and a hell of a lot of dynamics. Every song is an experience anew and despite the complexity, most tracks ignite immediately. Jadran “Conan” Gonzales yells and yells as ever, but especially surprises in the IRON MAIDEN cover “Moonchild”, where he proves that he can also do it clean and plays Dickinson extremely well. Since the song stays relatively close to the original, but of course has more power than the original, which is 35 years old, it fits perfectly.

But back to the neoclassical; Of course you can feel it, especially in the instrumental passages, as is also the case with “Darkest Of Knights”, the playful “Mind Of Metal” or the impetuous and yet catchy “Oathbreaker”. With a track name “Storm Of Strings” the name says it all anyway.

EXMORTUS are true masters of their instruments, but they also know how to write songs and with “Necrophony” they deliver maybe their strongest work and definitely offer a hot contender for the Thrash Metal Album of the Year!

Tracklist „Necrophony“:

1. Masquerade

2. Mask Of Red Death

3. Oathbreaker

4. Mind Of Metal

5. Storm Of Strings

6. Test Of Time

7. Darkest Of Knights

8. Prophecy

9. Children Of The Night

10. Beyond The Grave

11. Overture

12. Necrophony

Total playing time: 58:55

Band-Links:

EXMORTUS – NecrophonyLineUp:Jadran “Conan” Gonzalez (Guitars, Vocals)Chase Becker (Guitars)Phillip Nuñez (Bass)Adrian Aguilar (Drums)8.5…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “EXMORTUS – Necrophony”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/exmortus_necrophony.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “8.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post EXMORTUS – Necrophony appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

