EXO CBX Sues SM for Misconduct to the Fairness Commission and Requests Termination of Exclusive Contract- 中文网

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn Recently, Bian Baekhyun, Kim Minseok, and Kim Jongdae, members of the boy group EXO, filed a lawsuit against their agency SM, requesting the termination of the exclusive contract. On June 5, Korean media reported that the three had submitted materials to the Fairness Commission and sued SM for improper behavior.

On the 5th, the legal representative of Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin, lawyer LYN Lee Jae-hak, said: “The three represented SM filed a complaint with the Fair Trade Commission (hereinafter referred to as the Fair Commission) on the 4th for abuse of trading status.”

Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin stated that SM did not provide a copy of the settlement documents, but forced them to sign a slave contract, and notified the termination of the exclusive contract. In this regard, SM retorted that although the settlement data can be read, it is difficult to provide a copy of the settlement data without a confidentiality agreement due to the impure involvement of a third party.

Currently, Baekhyun, Kim Min-seok and Kim Jong-dae are suing SM over the exclusive contract, hoping to end the contract. At the same time, the three also expressed that they will continue EXO’s activities even if they leave SM.