EXO fans also stage a truck demonstration! Ask CHEN and Chanyeol to withdraw from the group, and “EXO to maintain the 6-member system” – KSD 韩星网(Celebrity)

2023-05-27T11:34:00+08:00

On the morning of the 26th, some EXO fans parked a truck in front of SM Entertainment to demonstrate.

With “CHEN and Chanyeol, who caused losses to the group, quit the group”, “STOP deceiving fans”, “EXO doesn’t need malicious members CHEN and Chanyeol OUT”, “EXO maintains a 6-member system, protects the activities and protects artists”, “SM Don’t stand idly by” and other words asked Chen and Chanyeol to leave the group.

In 2020, Chen suddenly announced the news that he and his girlfriend were pregnant and going to get married, which shocked many fans, and several station sisters also announced the closure of the station at the same time. And CHEN also published a handwritten letter: “We must express our apologies to the EXO-Ls who were surprised and panicked by my sudden news.” However, the EXO fan group is still making demands on Twitter, courier attacks, and bus advertisements. He quit the group.

In 2020, Chanyeol fell into controversy about his private life due to the exposure of A, who claimed to be his ex-girlfriend. According to the content claimed by Mr. A, Chanyeol had an improper relationship with 10 other women during the meeting with Mr. A, but neither Chanyeol nor SM Entertainment made any response. In March 2021, Chanyeol enlisted in the Army as active duty.

As soon as the news was made public, it also sparked heated discussions on The qoo. Korean netizens said: “Trucks are really trending recently! Everyone, cheer up”, “When there were 12 people chasing stars, now there are 6 people…”, “Other members Someday we will meet and get married, do we have to send them away every time?”, “Please go out ㅠ I will cheer for you during solo activities, don’t bother other members anymore”, “I can understand the feelings of the fans, but The relationship between the members seems to be good”, “Didn’t Lucas also leave the group”, “Because those two people haven’t pursued the group for a long time”, etc.

EXO held a fan meeting in early April this year, and the members also revealed that they are preparing for a comeback. KAI, who was originally scheduled to enlist in the army this year, suddenly received a notice that he will be enlisting on May 11th, the whole body can only wait ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ

