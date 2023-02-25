Original title: EXO member SUHO was revealed to have borrowed shoes and refused to return the brokerage company to respond and will pursue the legal responsibility of the rumormonger

DRY

Sohu Korea Entertainment News EXO member SUHO was recently rumored to have borrowed 100 million won worth of shoes from others and has not returned them yet. SM Entertainment responded to this by saying that the rumors on the Internet are pure rumors and will take legal action against the rumor makers.

A South Korean stylist A recently posted photos of sneakers on social networking sites and left a message, “Return the shoes, why don’t you give them to me? It’s been six months. If you don’t return them, I will disclose your real name.” A later broke the news that the artist borrowed more than 300 pairs of shoes worth 100 million won and never returned them.

Because A used to be the stylist of EXO member SUHO, many netizens speculated that the artist A mentioned was actually SUHO. EXO’s management company stated that SUHO had nothing to do with A’s revelations, and the company would deliberately target A. It is reminiscent of SUHO’s actions to take legal measures.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprinting Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: