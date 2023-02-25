Home Entertainment EXO member SUHO was revealed to have borrowed shoes and refused to return his agency to respond that the rumormongers will be held accountable_Shoes_Legal Means_Styling
Entertainment

EXO member SUHO was revealed to have borrowed shoes and refused to return his agency to respond that the rumormongers will be held accountable_Shoes_Legal Means_Styling

by admin
EXO member SUHO was revealed to have borrowed shoes and refused to return his agency to respond that the rumormongers will be held accountable_Shoes_Legal Means_Styling
2023-02-24 10:11

Source: Sohu Korea Entertainment

Original title: EXO member SUHO was revealed to have borrowed shoes and refused to return the brokerage company to respond and will pursue the legal responsibility of the rumormonger

DRY

Sohu Korea Entertainment News EXO member SUHO was recently rumored to have borrowed 100 million won worth of shoes from others and has not returned them yet. SM Entertainment responded to this by saying that the rumors on the Internet are pure rumors and will take legal action against the rumor makers.

A South Korean stylist A recently posted photos of sneakers on social networking sites and left a message, “Return the shoes, why don’t you give them to me? It’s been six months. If you don’t return them, I will disclose your real name.” A later broke the news that the artist borrowed more than 300 pairs of shoes worth 100 million won and never returned them.

Because A used to be the stylist of EXO member SUHO, many netizens speculated that the artist A mentioned was actually SUHO. EXO’s management company stated that SUHO had nothing to do with A’s revelations, and the company would deliberately target A. It is reminiscent of SUHO’s actions to take legal measures.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprinting Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

You may also like

“The Last Night of Love”, an Italian noir...

The first to reveal the latest black and...

The Van Gogh hidden for 120 years goes...

Jay Chou wrote about AI, saying that AI...

A Ma Maniére will join hands with Jordan...

The battle of historic cars: ASI appeal against...

Artist Offgod Teams Up Again with Gleb Kostin...

The 2023 Cai Xukun ART LAB online concert...

Coach, I want to play basketball_Guangming.com

The last martial arts magazine “Legends of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy