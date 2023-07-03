EXO Releases Catchy New Title Song “Cream Soda” from Upcoming Album “EXIST”

EXO’s highly anticipated 7th album, “EXIST,” is set to be released on July 10th, but fans were treated to a special surprise in advance. The group’s official website, China Entertainment News, unveiled the title track of the album, “Cream Soda,” describing it as a stunning and addictive song that exudes cool and sexy vibes.

The 9-song album will be available on various music platforms at 6 pm Korean time on the release date. Alongside the title track, “Cream Soda,” fans can expect to enjoy a variety of colorful and alluring tracks that showcase the group’s musical growth and unique charm. Each song promises to bring a taste of cool and sexy summer vibes.

According to reports, “Cream Soda” is a pop dance track with an infectious melody and a blend of exotic rhythms. Accompanied by lively brass, vibrant keyboards, and energetic drums, the song creates an irresistible fusion of sounds. The lyrics compare the experience of falling in love to the effervescent and thrilling sensation of sipping a “Cream Soda.” The members’ sexy vocals elevate the listening experience and add an extra layer of enjoyment.

In addition to the title track, EXO’s album features other outstanding songs that have already garnered positive reception from fans. Two prelude tracks were released prior to the album’s full release, generating even more excitement and anticipation among fans.

With just 7 days to go until the album drop, EXO’s “EXIST” is poised to captivate listeners with its vibrant melodies, catchy beats, and charismatic performances. Fans are eagerly counting down the days and waiting to immerse themselves in the world of EXO once again.