EXO will release the prelude song “Let Me In” of the new album today + mv – 中entertainment.com

According to Korean media reports, boy group EXO will officially release the prelude song "Let Me In" of the new album today. The sound source and MV will be released at the same time, arousing attention and expectations.

On June 12th, people in the music industry revealed that EXO will release the sound source and MV of the prelude song “Let Me In” of the regular 7th album “EXIST” at 6 pm Korean time today, and the group officially entered the countdown to comeback.

It is reported that this time EXO’s comeback is confirmed on July 10th, and the members of the group are also seriously preparing for the comeback. A few days ago, the members went to Jeju Island to participate in the recording of the new group show, which is very exciting.

The brokerage company said that this time the group will come back, except for the member Kim Jong-in, all will participate, and will play songs and variety shows together. It is expected that there will be a large number of variety shows in the future.