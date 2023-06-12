Home » EXO will release the prelude song “Let Me In” of the new album today + mv – 中entertainment.com
Entertainment

EXO will release the prelude song “Let Me In” of the new album today + mv – 中entertainment.com

by admin
EXO will release the prelude song “Let Me In” of the new album today + mv – 中entertainment.com

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnAccording to Korean media reports, boy group EXO will officially release the prelude song “Let Me In” of the new album today. The sound source and MV will be released at the same time, arousing attention and expectations.

On June 12th, people in the music industry revealed that EXO will release the sound source and MV of the prelude song “Let Me In” of the regular 7th album “EXIST” at 6 pm Korean time today, and the group officially entered the countdown to comeback.

It is reported that this time EXO’s comeback is confirmed on July 10th, and the members of the group are also seriously preparing for the comeback. A few days ago, the members went to Jeju Island to participate in the recording of the new group show, which is very exciting.

The brokerage company said that this time the group will come back, except for the member Kim Jong-in, all will participate, and will play songs and variety shows together. It is expected that there will be a large number of variety shows in the future.

See also  Listen to "Birthday" with polka-dot music and enjoy the diverse music colors of Red Velvet-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Gerardo Morales told Patricia Bullrich that she is...

Looking for “Voice of the Country” Guangdong Country...

the key procedure to collect the bonus of...

2023 Shi Xiangyun’s 17th physical music album “Listen...

Russia’s better weapons and tactics pose a challenge...

Bus stoppage: the measure was lifted in the...

What services will affect this Tuesday in Neuquén...

New Career丨Virtual Reality Designer: Creating Dreams in Another...

US armed forces recruit migrants and offer them...

“When I Fly to You” is scheduled to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy