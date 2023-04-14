More and more people decide migrate in search of new opportunities. One of the most chosen destinations for Argentines is Spain, given that it is within the eurozone and shares a language.

In this context, we communicated with the journalist based in Spain Ana Gerschensonwho spoke about the economic reality in Europe.

How much money is needed to emigrate to Spain?

“For three years, more than 100,000 Argentine families have been arriving in Spain,” said Gerschenson, who later completed: “There are many people going to live in the parts of Spain that have sea, for example, Málaga”.

“If you go to a supermarket, there is already grass, there are a large number of Argentines who chose Madrid to settle”, shot the journalist. “Leaving the country is something very personal, the affections and the roots stay there,” she added.

Later, the interviewee said that many people expected the war to be defined quickly. “It gives the feeling that the war has already settled. Things are increasing but they have nothing to do with what is happening in Argentina”, he completed.

“Salaries are not very high, there are people who have to live with one thousand or one thousand five hundred euros per month”Gerscherson asserted. “Argentines are well valued because we know how to handle ourselves in crisis,” he added.