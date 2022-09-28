Home Entertainment EXO’s Park Chanyeol is officially discharged as the 5th member of the team to complete his military service_Musical_Service_Alhambra
Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: EXO member Park Chanyeol officially retired as the fifth member of the team to complete military service

Sohu Entertainment News On September 28, Park Chanyeol will be discharged from active duty in the army. Park Chanyeol enlisted in the military on March 29 last year, and also appeared in the musical “Song of Meissa” during his military service. Chanyeol, who appeared in the “Escape at Two O’clock Cultwo Show” to promote the musical in March this year, said that he became a special soldier in the army and attracted people’s attention.

Park Chanyeol, who debuted as a member of EXO in 2012, has been very popular with many songs such as “MAMA”, “Roar”, “Overdose”, “CALL ME BABY”, and “Tempo”, and is loved by fans. Not only that, he has also broadened his activities as an actor by appearing in the movie “Longevity Chamber of Commerce”, “So Married to a Black Fan”, TV drama “missing 9”, “Memories of the Alhambra”, etc.

Park Chanyeol completed his military service today, becoming the fifth member of EXO to complete his military service after Do Kyungsoo, Kim Minseok, Kim Junmyeon, and Kim Jongdae.Return to Sohu, see more

