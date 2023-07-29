Expand Your Qualities: Horoscope for Saturday, July 29

Mercury and Mars, two influential planets, are making their way into the sign of Virgo, which will have a significant impact on the qualities and daily routine of those born under the sign of Virgo. This planetary movement will enhance qualities such as order and discipline, particularly in emotional and financial aspects of life.

For Aries individuals, Mercury’s presence in Virgo will help them find practical ways to achieve their goals for the month. It will also enhance concentration and perfection in organizing work tasks. It is crucial for Aries to maintain a good diet and engage in physical exercise, as Mars passing through the health area emphasizes the need for dynamism.

Taurus individuals will benefit from Mercury’s passage through Virgo, as it will help them reach definitive resolutions in important matters, particularly in their romantic relationships. They will be able to communicate their decisions clearly and confidently. Debating and showcasing mental abilities will be enticing to Taurus individuals during this time.

Geminis will feel the influence of Mercury’s communication-enhancing qualities as it approaches Mars. This will facilitate more concrete and specific conversations within the family, resolving pending issues and attracting blessings to the home. Good dialogue and communication will be crucial for growth and unity.

Mercury passing through Virgo will activate the communication sector in Cancer individuals’ horoscope. This influence will accelerate the decision-making process and provide clarity and perspective in complex matters. Seeking information and advice for relevant purchases, studies, or presentations will be a priority for Cancer individuals during this time.

Leo individuals will benefit from Mercury’s influence in the financial sector. Economic matters will attract their attention, and thoughts will be directed towards improving business ventures. Prosperity is likely to increase during this time.

As a sign ruled by Mercury, Virgo individuals will experience an expansion in their thinking and analysis abilities. Their interest in current affairs and learning new information will be heightened. They will also be more open to discussions and exchanging opinions with others.

Libra individuals, known for their sociable nature, may feel a desire to retreat from their friends. This is a time for self-reflection and better communication with themselves. Relying on personal experiences rather than the opinions of others will be crucial during this period.

Mercury’s conjunction with Mars in Virgo will broaden Scorpio individuals’ perspectives and ideologies. They will be more open-minded and willing to help others through social or humanitarian means. Associations and new connections will pave the way for personal growth.

Sagittarius individuals will experience a shift in their thinking regarding their image and how they project themselves to superiors and clients. Mercury and Mars will stimulate new ways of thinking that will be beneficial for career progression. Taking specialization courses and persevering will be key during this period.

Capricorn individuals will experience an amplification of their intelligence and the ability to integrate newly acquired knowledge. This is a transformative time, and they may even consider changing their country of residence. Overcoming fears and embracing new opportunities for personal growth will be the focus.

For Aquarius individuals, Mercury’s influence will enhance their intellectual capacity and enable them to engage in successful business collaborations. New ideas will surface during meetings with partners, leading to improved marketing strategies and significant economic growth.

Pisces individuals will experience heightened openness and clarity in personal relationships. They will be more friendly, kind, and willing to resolve conflicts. Engaging in more intellectual and enjoyable conversations will be a priority, allowing them to express themselves authentically.