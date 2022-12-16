Home Entertainment expect! NCT DREAM will unveil the stage of “Candy” for the first time today- 中文网
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On December 16, according to Korean media reports, the boy group NCT DREAM will release the stage of “Candy” for the first time today, arousing the expectations of netizens.

The title song “Candy” of NCT DREAM’s new album is a cover of the song “Candy” released in 1996 on HOT’s regular 1st album. It is expected to become a representative winter song enjoyed by all generations this winter.

This MV expresses a warm atmosphere suitable for winter odes through warm stories and warm colors. It reinterprets the representative look of HOT’s “Candy” event at the time, and not only can you see the scene of paying tribute to the original song MV.

According to the news, NCT DREAM will appear on the “2022 KBS Gayo Daejeon” at 8:30 tonight, and will reveal the stage of the new song “Candy” for the first time. On the other hand, NCT DREAM’s winter special mini album ‘Candy’ will be released on December 19.

