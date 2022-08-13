Original title: Looking forward to it! “Kung Fu Panda” will be the fourth film to be released in North America on March 8, 2024

Sohu Entertainment News Universal announced that the fourth part of the DreamWorks animated series “Kung Fu Panda” will be filmed. This one will follow Po’s further adventures in ancient China, where his love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite.

The first film of "Kung Fu Panda" was released in 2008 and was nominated for the best animation at the Oscar. The second and third films were released in 2011 and 2016 respectively. The global box office totaled more than 1.8 billion US dollars, and a series of series, games, products, theme park attractions, etc.





Editor: