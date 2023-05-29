expectation for a new meeting between Gutiérrez and Figueroa

The governor Omar Gutiérrez will receive his successor Rolando Figueroa today at 9:30 to present to the team that, in less than three months, they must provide the incoming management with information from all State agencies as part of the transition process. The meeting It will be in the Hall of Agreements of the Government House and it will be the third that the parties celebrate after the April 16 election that left the ruling party without the management of the province for the first time in 60 years.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

as i had anticipated BLACK RIVERthe commission that the governor will lead today will be made up of the current chief of staff, Sebastian Gonzalezthe Secretary of Security, Marianina Dominguezthe General Adviser of the Government, Marisa Iantoscaand the Ministers of Economy, Guillermo Ponsof Tourism, Sandro Badillaand of Education, Osvaldo Llancafilo.

As for Figueroa, he will also arrive with the entourage that will represent him in the exchange of information. Days ago, he had anticipated that they would integrate it Rodolfo Laffitte, George Tobares, Cecilia Bercovich, Florence Perebroisin and John Louis “Pepe” Oussetbut yesterday he confirmed to this newspaper that It will also add the current deputy of Avanzar, Lucas Castelli.

He evaluated as important to have a “legislative leg” in the transfer process, although the legislator is one of those who sounded from the beginning to be part of the future cabinet of the elected governor. For the moment, Figueroa continues to insist that the transition committee “has nothing to do” with the ministers he will appoint on December 10.

The countercyclical bottom as a backdrop

Although the governors’ summit will be the second formal one since the April elections, both maintain a permanent conversation and, so far, on good terms.

The project that Gutiérrez presented days ago to that the Legislature authorize the use of the anticyclical fund to pay for the ISSN deficit or public debt services It was prepared with the general endorsement of Figueroa, who will now seek some form modifications in the committee debate.

Castelli himself was the one who anticipated last Tuesday that they will present a modification so that the measure is established by law for the next three or four years, in order to “pave a way for the next governor”. The deputy is also one of the busiest in the debt analysis public that Figueroa will have to face in his management due to the maturities and amortization of bonds and loans in dollars.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Reports to be submitted by the government

Reach: The highest authorities of centralized and decentralized State agencies such as ministries and public companies are obliged to prepare the management reports.

Term: they must be delivered “before half of the transition period has elapsed”.

Details: They must contain information on the structure, organizational chart, missions and functions of the organization, internal documents, programs executed and in progress, human resources, details of the financial status and the databases it manages.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



