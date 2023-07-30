expectation for the results, Bullrich and Larreta traveled to Trelew

The province of Chubut lived its 2023 elections This Sunday, July 30. The Patagonian province chose governor and vice, provincial deputies, mayors and councilors in most locations.

Voting began at 8 a.m. in the middle of a alert for the wind storm in the area of ​​Comodoro Rivadavia. Added to this situation was the discovery of bullets on the ballot of a candidate for mayor of Lago Puelo and some complaints about irregularities.

Despite this adverse context, the elections closed at 6:00 p.m. in the 248 authorized schools. It is estimated that the level of voting located in 66% of the 474,242 citizens authorized to vote in the 1,416 polling stations.

Although the percentage is lower than the average participation registered in the successive elections that were held in this district, it is within what was expected, that is, between 60 and 70% of citizen participation.

In communication with radio El Chubut, the candidate for governor of Juntos por el Cambio, ignacio torressaid that the choice “Beyond some reprehensible case, it was lived as a quiet day.”

The official website of the Local Electoral Tribunal will share the first data from 9:00 p.m. To access, you must visit the page Datosoficiales.juschubut.gov.ar.

The preliminary results will be published from the night of July 30 until the following Monday morning. The final scrutiny will take place in the Chubut Legislature from Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

2023 elections in Chubut: after voting, “Nacho” Torres said that Larreta and Bullrich will travel to support him

Ignacio “Nacho” Torres, Juntos por el Cambio candidate for governor, spoke after casting his vote. He pointed out that the provincial government did “maneuvers to discourage participation” and called on the public to vote: “The greatest act of rebellion is to come and vote”.

In turn, confirmed the presence of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich. “It is a photo that shows the maturity of the space. This is not a choice anymoreyes”, he maintained.

Bullrich arrived after the close of the elections and stayed at a hotel in the center of Trelew. The pre-candidate for President traveled on a scheduled flight accompanied by Luis Petri, her running mate.

Meanwhile, Rodríguez Larreta landed just before 8:00 p.m. .

2023 elections in Chubut: in addition to defining the next governor, what else is voted for?

In addition to categories governor and vice in the elections on Sunday, July 30, the 27 provincial deputies which make up the unicameral legislature of Chubut.

There will also be elections for mayor and councilors in most townsexcept Trelew, which already held its municipal elections on April 16. Nor will the mayor and councilors be voted this month in the towns of Corcovado and Río Mayosince they did not adhere to the provincial electoral shift and will vote with the PASO on August 13.

It will also be chosen on July 30 popular representatives for the Council of the Magistracy in three judicial circumscriptions and the member for the Court of Accounts of Comodoro Rivadavia.

2023 elections in Chubut: a libertarian candidate denounced “irregularities” due to the storm

The libertarian candidate César Treffinger, from the Chubutense Independent Liberty party, backed by Javier Milei, He denounced this morning on his social networks “all kinds of irregularities” at the beginning of the elections.

The complaint included allegations about “lack of light in many schools” to “table authorities who could not arrive and the Post Office arriving late”.

2023 elections in Chubut: Arcioni voted and assured that the wind did not affect the electoral process

In the midst of the inclement weather that affected Comodoro Rivadavia, the largest city in the province of Chubut, Governor Mariano Arcioni cast his vote this Sunday at School 1 in that town. Despite the strong storm that hit the region the day before, the provincial president He was confident that the elections will take place normally and assured that weather conditions will not affect the electoral process.

Contrary to the concerns expressed by the Juntos por el Cambio gubernatorial candidate, Ignacio “Nacho” Torres, who accused the provincial government of carrying out “maneuvers to discourage participation«, Arcioni clarified that there were only problems in three schools due to the lack of electricity supply.

Howeverstressed that the authorities worked throughout the early morning to resolve the situationplacing generators in the affected schools.

“We were working all morning to have an election act normally. There were only three schools without light where this morning they were already placing generatorss “, detailed the governor.

2023 elections in Chubut: who are the candidates

In Chubut, four electoral alliances and one political party registered candidacies for the provincial elections:

– Front Up Chubut

it is made up of eight parties with an axis in the justicialismoregistered for governor and vice to the formula integrated by the Mayor of Comodoro Rivadavia, Juan Pablo Luqueand the current lieutenant governor and former mayor of Puerto Madryn, Ricardo Sastre.

The Luque-Sastre formula is endorsed by a coalition made up of the Justicialist Partythe Renovation Front, the Victory Party, the Authentic Socialist Party, First Chubut, Chubut Somos Todos, For Culture, Education and Work and the municipal party Nuevo Encuentro de El Hoyo.

– Together for Change Chubut

it is made up of the Radical Civic Union (UCR) and the PROwill take as a candidate for governor the current national senator of the PRO Ignacio Torreswho will go to the polls accompanied by the former national deputy and radical leader Gustavo Menna.

– “For the Independent Liberty of Chubut”

It is in a column with the candidacy of Javier Milei at the national level, it registered the formula integrated by the businessman Cesar Treffinger for governor and to the commissioner Laura Mirantes for vice.

This last alliance is made up of the “Ciudadanos por Chubut” party and the “Chubutense Independent Party”, and had been challenged in principle due to lack of residence in the province of the candidate for governor and for the magazine status of the vice candidate who is on leave from the Police, but the application was finally approvedNo of the formula.

– Left Front

It is made up of the “Socialist Movement of Workers and the FIT-Unidad” which leads Emilse Saavedra-Julieta Rusconi as candidates for governor and vice, respectively.

– GEN

The only political party that presented a formula outside the alliances is “Generation for a National Meeting” (GEN), headed by Oscar Petersen for the governorship and accompanied by Nancy Lobos.





