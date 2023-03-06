Home Entertainment Expectations for Schiaretti’s message at the Mediterranean Foundation
With the expectations of the entire local “red circle”, Governor Juan Schiaretti will open this Monday at noon the year of activities of the Mediterranean Foundation, with an exhibition in which he will detail the economic and financial situation of the Province and the main guidelines of the 10 remaining months of his tenure.

Schiaretti will attend accompanied by Martín Llaryora, the mayor of the Capital and candidate for governor for the ruling party.

The presence of the president in that forum of businessmen and executives from the interior of the country has been common at the beginning of the cycle of traditional work lunches during the years of his administration, except in pandemics.

Schiaretti’s message live:

On this occasion, the president’s speech will be closely followed in the “red circle” of Cordoba for the definitions that could slip by virtue of the launch of a new space within Peronism for the upcoming presidential elections.

On previous occasions, Schiaretti has made a description of the economic and financial situation of the Province, a report on the main government actions, including the development of public works, and prospects for the year Lunch will take place from 1 pm on the Lugones room of the Quinto Centenario hotel (ex Sheraton).

Melconian

A few words from the president of the Foundation, María Pía Astori, are planned for the opening. Then the head of the entity’s economic analysis institute, economist Carlos Melconian, will do the same. Schiaretti will be, moments later, the main speaker.

