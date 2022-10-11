According to today’s “Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily” report, some employees certified as Alibaba Group said on the workplace social platform, 88VIP points will be able to be exchanged for Tencent Video members for free, and said that this function has been tested in internal grayscale and is expected to be launched before Double Eleven. According to a person close to Tencent, Alibaba and Tencent are currently negotiating. Simply put, Ali purchases Tencent Video cards and exchanges them for users.

At the same time, the page for 88VIP to exchange Tencent Video membership also officially surfaced.

From the screenshots released so far,88VIP users can redeem one-year Tencent Video membership rights through 888 Tmall points on the joint identity page.

It is understood that 88VIP is a privilege launched by Taobao. After opening 88VIP, you can enjoy 15 privileges such as shopping discounts, special service privileges, 5% off selected brands, and joint membership annual cards.

It should be noted that if the Taobao naughty value reaches 1000 points, the card can be opened at 88 yuan. Users who do not meet the score requirements need to open the card at the original price of 888 yuan.