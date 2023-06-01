Expensive cars: for maintenance and repairs, expenditure increased by 23%

ROME – There is no peace for Italian motorists who in 2022 saw spending on car maintenance grow by 23.4%. Overall, 35.3 billion euros were spent last year on the maintenance and repair of cars, against the outlay of 28.6 billion recorded in 2021.

These data emerge from a study carried out by the Autopromotec Observatory, the research structure of Autopromotec, the most specialized international exhibition of automotive equipment and aftermarket which takes place at Bologna Fiere. In 2022, spending on car maintenance and repairs grew significantly compared to the previous two years, driven by the recovery of workshop activities (+17% compared to 2021) and by inflation. Furthermore, according to Istat data, in 2022 prices for vehicle maintenance and repair activities grew by 4.1% on an annual basis.







According to the analysts of the Autopromotec Observatory, expenditure was also minimally influenced by the slight growth in the circulating fleet of cars, just 1% on an annual basis. It should be noted that in 2020 and 2021, due to the health emergency, spending on car maintenance and repairs had collapsed to 27.1 and 28.6 billion euros respectively.

Therefore, the amount of 35.3 billion euros estimated by the Autopromotec Observatory for 2022 brings the expenditure for car maintenance and repairs to an even higher level than that recorded in 2019, when 33.4 billion euros were committed EUR. Finally, it is worth remembering that in 2022 in Italy there were 9,172 centers authorized to carry out periodic vehicle inspections, with an increase of 1,597 units, equal to 21.1%, compared to 2013, when 7,575 centers were active. In 2021, on the other hand, the cost of the MOT in authorized centers increased from 66.88 euros to 79.02 euros. (Maurilio Rigo)