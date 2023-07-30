Expensive fuels, from 1 August go to the anti-increase signs: the Lazio TAR rejects the stop request from petrol stations

ROME – Farewell to the ‘expensive fuel’ smartass. The Lazio Regional Administrative Court has rejected the request for suspension presented in recent days by the gas station associations (which, however, have announced their appeal to the Council of State) and therefore from August 1st throughout Italy the obligation will come into effect for distributors to display, alongside prices actually charged by the operator, including a billboard with the average price for each type of fuel. The mathematical calculation will be carried out, on the basis of the information received daily from the managers, by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (MIMIT), which will publish it every day by 8.30 am on its web portal.

This is what the Fuel Decree approved on 15 January 2023 by the Meloni government establishes with the aim of stopping speculation at a time of strong price increases, also following the non-renewed cut in excise duties wanted by the Draghi government. The Decree, which upon conversion into law was modified with a ‘softer’ text for the protest of petrol stations, also strengthens the powers of the Guarantor for price surveillance and provides for the establishment of a special commission which will deal with to monitor increases deemed anomalous. “The merchants must display the average prices ” by 10:30 if the opening time is before or at the same time as 8:30, if the opening time is after 8:30 the merchants display the average prices within two hours after opening, in the event of opening 24 hours, merchants display the average prices by 10.30 am”.

Petrol stations located outside the motorway network will have to apply the regional average price and that of the autonomous provinces provided by the Ministry, while petrol stations located along the motorway network will have to apply the national average price. The obligation for managers to notify MIMIT of the public sale prices applied starts as early as 24 July and consists in ”notifying, in advance or at least simultaneously, all variations, upwards or downwards, of the price charged with respect to the last communicated price and, in any case, on a weekly basis, even in the absence of price changes, within the eighth day of the last communication sent”. The billboard with the average prices must be displayed ”inside the refueling area, in compliance with safety conditions, so as to guarantee adequate visibility”. And the characters must have a ”minimum size of 12 cm in height”. In the event of violation of the obligation to display the average price of fuel, petrol station attendants will have to pay a fine ranging from 200 to 2,000 euros, depending on the turnover achieved on the day on which the violation was committed. And if the manager fails to comply with the obligation to notify at least 4 times, even if not consecutive, within 60 days, the suspension of the activity may be ordered for a period from 1 to 30 days. The verification of the violations will be up to the Guardia di Finanza, while the sanctions will be provided by the Prefect.

