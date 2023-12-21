Experience a mini relay race at a NIKE event. I want to take this opportunity to start exercising![小方蒼介ブログ]

It’s already winter, it’s very cold.

I have to try not to catch a cold…

The other day, I participated in NIKE RUNNING MEDIA CAMP 2023 in Kyoto!

Members of the Meijo University Women’s Ekiden Club participated as special guests and were able to experience a mini-ekiden for themselves.

In addition to the fun of running, it was an event where you could experience the charm of the relay race even more by joining the sashes and working together as a team to finish the race!

I had a very valuable experience!

I would like to take this opportunity to exercise little by little!

When winter comes, the opportunities to go out suddenly decrease, so I would like to exercise and get through this winter!

