Home » Experience a mini relay race at a NIKE event. I want to take this opportunity to start exercising![小方蒼介ブログ]
Entertainment

Experience a mini relay race at a NIKE event. I want to take this opportunity to start exercising![小方蒼介ブログ]

by admin
Experience a mini relay race at a NIKE event. I want to take this opportunity to start exercising![小方蒼介ブログ]

It’s already winter, it’s very cold.

I have to try not to catch a cold…

The other day, I participated in NIKE RUNNING MEDIA CAMP 2023 in Kyoto!

Members of the Meijo University Women’s Ekiden Club participated as special guests and were able to experience a mini-ekiden for themselves.

In addition to the fun of running, it was an event where you could experience the charm of the relay race even more by joining the sashes and working together as a team to finish the race!

I had a very valuable experience!

I would like to take this opportunity to exercise little by little!

When winter comes, the opportunities to go out suddenly decrease, so I would like to exercise and get through this winter!

See also  Talk about the late night podcast network to create a large-scale podcast party "The Power of Voice"- Instant News- Huasheng Entertainment

You may also like

Mía de Molina: Sharing the Hardest Moment of...

Giuseppe Verdi’s house-museum returns to the Italians: the...

Rare Vintage UNDERCOVER Jackets Up for Auction at...

What to buy at Storey’s sale

Jaime Camil: A Prominent Mexican in Hollywood Balances...

LVMH’s vision of artificial intelligence: «Perfect for reducing...

1st Guangzhou Fine Food Week: A Spectacular Showcase...

Watch the Okayama Marathon.I also received limited edition...

The War of Words in Reggaeton: An Inside...

The Gallery of Writing opens at the Egyptian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy