Experience Life’s Poetry through the Dance Theater ‘As Seen’

Title: Inner Mongolia Welcomes the Dance Theatre “As Seen” at Cultural Festival

Date: August 2, 2022

By: Ma Fang, Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media Reporter

Poetic life unfolded on the stage of Inner Mongolia as the dance theater “As Seen” made its debut at the cultural festival on the evening of August 1st. The show, which was presented for the first time in Qingcheng, captivated the audience with its stylish scenery, beautiful dancing postures, and shocking body language.

“The actors performed very well! The stage effect is shocking and beautiful. After watching it, we cherish the current life even more. I believe that those who have lived life with their heart can find their own shadow in ‘Seeing’,” expressed Citizen Zhang Jinfang.

The dance theater “As Seen” is a collaborative effort between the Hohhot Cultural Tourism Investment Group, young dance artist Tang Shiyi, and young director Zheng Zihao of China Opera and Dance Theatre. As the artistic director, Feng Shuangbai, chairman of the Chinese Dancers Association, has specially assembled a team of top talents from across the country to create this extraordinary spectacle.

Comprised of three chapters titled “Dwelling in a Poetic Land,” “Life Going Ahead,” and “Looking Back in Time,” the performance combines modern and fashionable choreography, poetic dance techniques, and montage-like stage presentations. This unique combination allows the audience to delve into their own imagination and reflect on the essence of life.

Chief director Zheng Zihao explained, “We turn what we see, think, feel, and contemplate in life into topics on the stage and present them on the stage, hoping that the audience will think after watching them and find their own answers. This is the most meaningful aspect of our work.”

The dance theater “As Seen” has already garnered high recognition from the audience, with its wonderful performance leaving a lasting impact on their minds. Attendees were deeply moved and experienced a profound connection with the themes explored on stage.

As the cultural festival continues, Inner Mongolia embraces the artistic expression brought by “As Seen” and eagerly anticipates the upcoming performances that will surely leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the audience.

Edited by: Shi Yao.

