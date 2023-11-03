Experience luxury at Vida Creek Beach Hotel – Dubai’s Newest Lakeside Retreat

Dubai Welcomes the Stunning Vida Creek Beach Hotel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dubai’s newest business hub, located in Dubai Creek Harbor, is set to become even more attractive with the arrival of the Vida Creek Beach Hotel. Offering picturesque views and a soothing escape from the city’s hustle and bustle, the hotel is now open for bookings. To celebrate its grand opening, guests can enjoy a 15% discount on accommodations and a complimentary breakfast. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience luxury living at this extraordinary destination.

Situated on the waterfront of Dubai Creek Marina, Vida Creek Beach Hotel sets a new standard for upscale living. With 99 rooms and suites, the hotel flawlessly blends modern elegance with artistic charm, creating a truly unique lifestyle experience.

Dubai Creek Marina, where Vida Creek Beach is nestled, offers a tranquil ambiance away from the chaos of the city. Guests can enjoy leisurely walks along the vibrant 6km long trail while taking in the hotel’s private lagoon views. The location is conveniently situated just 20 minutes’ drive from downtown Dubai and 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

The hotel itself is a modern architectural masterpiece, overlooking a soon-to-open private man-made lagoon. This stunning lagoon will create a beach-like atmosphere with artificial waves, providing guests with a stylish and calming retreat.

Inspired by the beautiful bronze tones of the setting sun reflecting off the harbor, the hotel’s interiors radiate warmth and elegance. Art installations are strategically placed throughout the property, adding a touch of modernity and exoticism.

Accommodations at Vida Creek Beach cater to every preference, featuring deluxe rooms, superior rooms, and lagoon suites. Gourmands will be delighted by the hotel’s numerous dining options, while event planners will appreciate the conference rooms filled with natural light and equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit the hotel’s website or contact them via email or phone at +971 4 542 8888.

Opening Offer:

Book your stay at Vida Creek Beach between now and November 30 to enjoy a 15% discount and a scrumptious complimentary breakfast. Complete your stay by December 27 to take advantage of this amazing offer. Don’t miss out, book now by clicking here or calling 0097145428888.

