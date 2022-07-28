Today (July 28) it was officially announced that after many tests, the mobile game “Warhammer 40K: Tacticus” will be officially released on August 15. The game has not yet announced the country information.

Tactics is a mobile strategy game based on the Warhammer 40K universe. The game will include a story campaign and additional PvE and PvP modes.

The game is developed by Snowprint Studios. They also previously released the unique match-3 RPG mobile game Legend of Solgard and the critically acclaimed hexagonal strategy game Rivengard. Like “Rivengard”, “Warhammer 40K: Tactics” is also a strategy game with a map divided into 6 polygons.

Tactics will feature eight Warhammer 40K factions that players can choose to join or fight against. Snowprint promises to add more factions along with regular updates in the future. There’s also a story campaign written by Warhammer author Matt Forbeck, and while playing the game, players will unlock a variety of powerful warrior squads. In addition to powerful warrior factions and squads, 40 heroes will be available at launch. The game will also provide opportunities for guilds to cooperate against bosses.