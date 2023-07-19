Experience the Magic: Exploring Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

Title: “Super Nintendo World: A Dream Come True for Mario Fans”

Date: July 19, 2023

For many, especially the children of yesterday who grew up glued to their cartridge console, the movie “Super Mario Bros.” It was an amazing experience that made them feel like they were in the same video game. Well, if those two hours have not been enough, you can take your bags and leave for Los Angeles. Anticipating the film event, Universal Studios Hollywood inaugurated the Super Nintendo World interactive zone on February 17 of this year, which has been causing a sensation among fans of Mario, Luigi, and the out-of-tune Bowser.

“From the moment we started working on this project, our goal has been to bring the Mushroom Kingdom to reality for fans of all ages around the world,” said an excited Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of video game franchises such as “Mario Bros.” and “The Legend of Zelda” when giving the initial flag.

Nostalgia and enthusiasm are the sensations we experience when we cross the threshold of this magical place where your favorite video games and their emblematic characters come to life. Filled with bright colors and settings with state-of-the-art technology supervised by the Japanese company, this area offers visitors various alternatives ranging from adrenaline-charged trips to gastronomic experiences, as well as the chance to take a photo with Princess Peach or the dear Yoshi.

Bowser’s Castle presents not only the villain in all his splendor but also offers surprises in its secret passageways. As soon as they enter this area, most of them head off to Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge. There they board a racing car to face interactive challenges based on augmented reality while throwing shells to stop their opponents.

To lower the revolutions -once they leave this game- they can choose to rest appreciating the magnificence of Bowser’s Castle, with secret corridors where surprises abound, or accompany the little ones to Yoshi’s adventure, which will allow them to go through everything the Mushroom Kingdom riding the green dinosaur.

Back in action, the other attractions will offer a key as a reward after overcoming the challenges. Thus, Piranha Plant Nap Mishap will demand that we turn off noisy alarm clocks so as not to activate the dangerous carnivorous plants. In Koopa Troopa Power Punch, we will hit bricks in the best style of Mario and Luigi, and in Goomba Crazy Crank, we will turn a crank as fast as possible to knock down the fearsome mushrooms that attack us. After passing all the tests, the final battle against Bowser arrives. Ten players line up, and a light casts its shadow. Then they must dodge the bombs, bricks, and other objects to reach the highest score and defeat the villain.

After so much action, it is logical that hunger strikes, and that is what the Toadstool Café is for. Here they should have both forks and cell phones on hand, since the dishes are totally Instagrammable. Mushroom soup, carnivorous plant salad, and tiramisu in the shape of a question mark will parade before us.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World has truly brought the beloved Mushroom Kingdom to life, immersing fans in an interactive adventure that merges video games and reality. It’s a dream come true for Mario enthusiasts and an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.