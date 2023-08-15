Experience the Sweet and Bittersweet Journey of Youth in the Movie ‘Forget You’

Final Trailer of Romantic Movie “Forget You” Released on Qixi Festival

Today, on August 22, the final trailer for the highly-anticipated movie “Forget You” is being released on Qixi Festival. The trailer unveils the heartwarming love story of Xu Niannian (played by Liu Haocun) and Yang Sihuo (played by Song Weilong), capturing the essence of their youth and the pure love they share.

The trailer begins with a poignant scene where Sihuo asks, “Xu Niannian, are you going to forget me?” This sets the stage for the journey of their youth, starting from their initial dislike for each other to becoming an inseparable part of each other’s lives. Every moment they spend together is filled with pure love and a romantic atmosphere.

However, youth is not just about secret love and excitement; it also carries regret and tears. In one scene, their agreement to attend the same university faces realistic challenges, leading to a heart-wrenching moment where Sihuo desperately calls out to Nian Nian from outside a door while she silently sheds tears inside. This emotional scene elicits genuine distress from the audience. When the two reunite after a long separation, a simple greeting of “Your hair has grown” hides a multitude of complex emotions. The trailer leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating how the characters will overcome their missed opportunities and find their way back to each other.

The movie “Forget You” is based on the popular short story of the same name from Zhang Haochen’s best-selling work, “I and the World Are Only One You.” In this tale of romantic two-way secret love, the characters create unforgettable memories together. The beauty of youth lies in the rare circumstance when the person you like also happens to like you in return. Moments like the joyous smile during a cheering crowd, the racing heartbeat when their eyes meet, and the electrifying proximity between them bring forth the innocent and pure essence of love, evoking memories and resonance within every viewer.

Director Liu Yulin expressed, “During our youth, we might not have had much, but when we liked someone, we would give everything we could to that person.” The film aims to rekindle the original heartbeat of love by reconnecting the audience with the simplicity and purity of such emotions.

The trailer also alludes to the idea that those who miss each other will eventually reunite. In one intriguing scene, Niannian and Sihuo countdown together and soar into space, only for Niannian to be left alone in the next moment. This piques curiosity regarding the events that unfolded between them. However, for those who fail to say goodbye properly, destiny will find a way to bring them back together. The trailer concludes with the hopeful text message, “Do you want to watch the rocket launch together?” This message marks the long-awaited reunion of Niannian and Sihuo.

The simple greeting of “Your hair has grown” from Nian Nian leaves room for the audience to imagine the depth of their story, while Sihuo’s emotional confession sparks anticipation for the resolution of their tale. Zhang Haochen once said, “Since we are in love, we will stay with us to the end. Only when we are young can we dare to make such a promise.” The reunion of Nian Nian and Sihuo confirms this promise and instills in the audience the courage to meet again with the one they can never forget. This Qixi Festival, let us bravely seize the opportunity to see and embrace our loved ones, leaving no room for regrets.