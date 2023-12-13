The LeDong Imperial City was buzzing with excitement last night as the CitiGO hotel played host to a warm and vibrant social gathering. The hotel, known for being a center for young people and interesting souls in the city, collaborated with NetEase News to create an unforgettable evening for all attendees.

As part of the event, exclusive redemption coupons were offered to guests, allowing them to unlock special cocktails and immerse themselves in a lively home party atmosphere. The evening was further enhanced by light and romantic music, creating a healing winter night and providing an opportunity for guests to express their opinions boldly.

Specially invited resident singer Yang Lunda added to the excitement by blessing the party atmosphere with his music, pushing the energy to a climax. The event provided a unique opportunity for attendees to meet new friends with similar interests, unwind, and immerse themselves in the present in a relaxed and enjoyable manner.

The collaboration between NetEase Upbeat and CitiGO aims to provide young people with high-quality social venues that satisfy emotional values and convey the characteristics of CitiGO’s residence. Both brands are dedicated to innovating the young scene experiences and creating new opportunities for young people to connect and have fun together.

As the night came to a close, attendees expressed their excitement for more events that bring young people together and provide opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals. The warm and vibrant night at CitiGO in LeDong Imperial City is sure to be remembered as a highlight of the winter season, promising more exciting events and gatherings in the future.