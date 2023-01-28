[The Epoch Times, January 28, 2023](Epoch Times reporter Takasugi compiles and reports) A neuroscience expert at Harvard University shared what he has learned, and what all successful people have is also what he has as an introvert skills. His article was published on the CNBC website, and the full text is translated below.

I have always been an introvert. When I landed my first job after my Ph.D. in neuroscience, I worried that I would have a hard time communicating with others.

But I quickly learned that I don’t need to force myself to be an extrovert and communicate with people face-to-face anytime, anywhere. Because one of the most underrated skills that all successful people, especially introverts, possess is their ability to communicate in writing clearly and effectively.

It doesn’t matter what industry you are in. If you’re a thoughtful, strategic person, and you can write, you’ll become more confident in your interactions with people, whether it’s in emails, public speaking, or even just small conversations.

Here are my best tips on how to communicate with people through writing:

1. Choose the right format for the message you want to convey.

Before you want to convey an idea or request to someone, decide on the best format for conveying the message.

For example, if you’re sharing research that involves complex data, a PowerPoint file that displays charts and images may be the best format.

If you’re announcing a management decision, send a detailed email. Adding bullet points is a great way to get readers to focus and digest the information. You can also use what is known as “STAR,” focusing on: Situation, Task, Action, and Result.

For discussions like progress updates or gathering feedback, a short email, or a face-to-face conversation is generally sufficient.

2. Avoid jargon.

Using plain and simple language is the most effective way to explain complex topics. Avoid jargon or industry abbreviations (acronyms), no matter how popular you think they are.

Consider using graphics or analogies to drive your point. One of the best examples I’ve seen is of an executive who designed his annual financial strategy presentation to resemble a children’s book.

However, don’t include irrelevant details that stray off topic or overwhelm your audience. If these details are not necessary for the topic, move it to the very bottom.

3. Reduce the effort required by the receiver

Know that your recipients are bombarded with emails and documents all day long. So before you send anything:

Remind them why you are contacting them (eg: “About yesterday’s meeting…”);

Format emails so they are easy to read on a mobile phone screen (e.g. using short sentences);

Indicate action points (e.g., “The next steps are…”; “The deadline is…” etc.);

If your message exceeds one page, create a separate file as an attachment and use email to provide focus;

Don’t assume your audience has as much background knowledge as you do. Provide some basic information so each recipient can start thinking on the same page.

4. Demonstrate your decision-making process.

If you’re dealing with a potentially controversial topic (for example, allocating a budget or restructuring company departments), you also need to let the reader know about your thought and decision process.

This approach builds confidence and shows people that you are open-minded. Can weave together trivial points and provide key context when it comes to big decisions.

Ask them for feedback and note any concerns about the issue.

5. Writing should be concise and accurate.

Finally, you want to make sure you project a strong and capable image in all aspects of your work.

Before you send anything:

Don’t be perfunctory. Check for typos, grammar and numerical consistency;

Avoid adding unnecessary jokes and humor. They are sometimes difficult to understand and accept well in writing, especially to someone who doesn’t know you;

Challenge yourself to write and delete as many words, sentences, or even entire ideas as possible. Then ask yourself: Does my argument still hold water?

Essentially, you should treat your outgoing texts like your own precious currency.

