experts meet in Vienna to outline the future of surveillance

More than 1,000 scientists, politicians and representatives of civil society will meet starting next Monday and for five days in Vienna, the capital of Austria, at a conference organized by the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO). for its acronym in English) it will shape the future of the international non-proliferation monitoring system.

This is the seventh edition of the Science and Technology Conference promoted by the organization every two years international body in charge of verifying compliance with the treaty signed in 1996 banning nuclear tests, not yet in force as it needs to be ratified by eight countries (China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan and the United States).

that organization leads an International Surveillance System (SIV) with 303 monitoring stations spread around the world that use seismic, hydroacoustic, infrasonic and radionuclide technologies to ensure detection of any atomic evidence.

“During the five days that the conference will last, attendees will participate in interesting debates on the latest advances in research and technologies related to the surveillance system

nuclear tests,” the CTBTO said in a statement.

The event will provide an opportunity to delve into the broad civil and scientific applications of the data collected by this regime state-of-the-art, covering areas such as the prevention of natural disasters, studies of marine life, and observations of volcanoes and icebergs,” the text added, referring to the other uses of the data generated by this global monitoring network.

Telam Agency



