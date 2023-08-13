Home » Explore the complete Decortiles portfolio on Sketchup
Explore the complete Decortiles portfolio on Sketchup

Technology has brought a revolution in the world of interior design, allowing us to create projects with rich details and impressive realism. One of the most popular software for this purpose is Sketchup, which offers advanced features for architects and designers. Design production can now be taken to a new level with Decortiles’ tile library available in Sketchup.

The entire portfolio, modeled in an intelligent and precise way, is accessible in the library. With different pagination options, high resolution textures, visual variation, thicknesses, footage and complete technical information, it is possible to have total control over the technical specifications.

In addition, the library includes practical resources, such as grout color suggestions, laying joints and even automatic calculation of quantities. These functionalities guarantee a planning with agility and precision of details in the projects.

It is no longer necessary to model item by item or waste time looking for coatings in different sources, access.

Get inspired, design with confidence and create unique spaces with Decortiles!

