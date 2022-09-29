“Everything is digitally collectible” is becoming a reality. Digital collection is an application form of NFT (Non-fungible token), which is the only digital certificate generated by blockchain technology corresponding to specific works and artworks. Digital distribution, purchase, collection and use.

There are various forms of digital collections. Art paintings, music, videos, 3D models, electronic tickets, game props, emoticons, virtual real estate, music albums, etc., can all become digital collections. At present, there are more than 700 domestic digital product platforms. It is expected that the scale of the entire industry will reach 15 billion by 2026, which is expected to achieve explosive growth.





The latest data shows that on September 16, the digital collection sales platform established by CCTV.com, YSC (YSC), was officially launched, and 2022 Genesis Digital Collection Ys were sold for the first time, which were sold out instantly. On September 19, Yangshuzang continued to launch 2022 Genesis Zizang S, which were also sold out in seconds.

It can be seen that under the trend of the metaverse, digital collections have a bright future. There is a view that digital collections may be the key to unlock the first lock on the gate of the Metaverse. When the development of digital collections reaches a critical point, it will also break through the initially fixed subcultural circle, move towards a broader mass market, and be understood and accepted by more people.

So what opportunities will the digital collection market have in the future? The 2022 Internet Technology and Application Expo (Internet Digital World Fair, iDWF for short), which will be held at the Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center from November 15th to 17th, may indicate direction.





Adhering to the vision of “Internet Empowering Thousands of Industries”, iDWF International Expo is positioned as a “Integrated Ecological Display Platform for the Whole Internet Chain”. Through the linkage of exhibitions, forums, conferences and special activities, it covers the entire industry chain ecology and showcases the Internet Deeply integrate and develop with traditional industries, help the Internet to empower the real economy, create the latest Internet technology and service experience fields, and promote the deep integration and development of the Internet and traditional industries. It is reported that the 2022 iDWF Mutual Expo has a dedicated digital collection theme area to showcase the current development status and innovation direction of digital collections.

During the iDWF International Expo, the High-Tech Fair and the China Internet Conference will also be held at the same time. Leaders of government departments, well-known academicians, experts in the Internet industry chain, supply chain, and value chain related industries will gather in Shenzhen to share their wisdom on the same stage. , exchange and discuss digital economy hot topics, industrial transformation and technological development trends, and point out the future of digital economy development. At that time, many famous speakers will make wonderful speeches, and they can give pointers to the development of digital collections.



252