Chinanews.com, Xiamen, November 17th. The 35th China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival Golden Rooster Film Forum and Base Forum was held in Xiamen a few days ago. The theme of this forum is “Standard Construction and Industrial Empowerment”. It aims to explore the high-quality development path of film and television bases, promote film bases to play a greater role, and help build a powerful country.

The film base (park) is the cornerstone of film industrialization, the main indicator of the high-quality development of Chinese films, and an important part of realizing the long-term goal of building a culturally powerful country in 2035.

Zhang Pimin, Chairman of the China Film Foundation, Yin Li, Vice Chairman of the China Film Association, Chairman of the Working Committee of the Film and Television Base of the China Film Association, Yang Buting, former Deputy Director of the Film Bureau of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, and former Chairman of China Film Group Corporation, China Film Directors Association The director and director Li Shaohong, the president of China Film Academy, professor of Beijing Film Academy and artist Huo Tingxiao, the president of China Society of Film and Television Photographers and professor of Beijing Film Academy Mu Deyuan and other guests attended the forum.

This forum consists of a report release and two round table forums. Yan Xing, vice president of industry development of Huawei, deputy secretary-general of the World Ultra HD Video Industry Alliance, and member of the Science and Technology Committee of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, released the “2022 Research Report on the Development of the Film Industry Empowered by Technology“, sharing the technological progress in the field of information and communication, and giving a speech. The path for the integration of culture and technology to support film development is prospected.

The theme of the first session of the roundtable forum was “High-quality and high-standard innovation base management”, and Zhi Feina, a professor at the Chinese Academy of Arts, served as the academic host. Huo Tingxiao, Ma Ping, Deputy General Manager of China Film Film Digital Production Base Co., Ltd., Chen Jianyu, Vice Chairman of Xiangshan County Political Consultative Conference, Secretary of the Party Group of Ningbo Film and Television Cultural Industry Zone Management Committee, Sun Hengqin, President of Qingdao Oriental Movie Metropolis Industry Holding Group Co., Ltd., Huayi Brothers Media Co-founder, Vice Chairman and CEO Wang Zhonglei and other experts sat around with industry representatives, based on standard construction and looking forward to “digital assets”, discussed the development of the base under the epidemic situation, and looked forward to the overall goal of building a strong country Base’s independent innovation, efficiency improvement and development strategy.

Chen Jianyu believes that providing high-standard scenes, all-round services, and intelligent management in line with the goal of building a strong country, fully reducing the cost of manpower and material resources of the crew, and improving the operational efficiency of the crew is the experience of Xiangshan Film and Television City in successfully responding to the challenge of the epidemic.

Wang Zhonglei started from Huayi’s film creation and the cooperative relationship between various bases, taking “Youth” and “Eight Hundred” and other films and Huayi’s 16 IP-based film town operation experience as examples, pointing out that the late talents of the Chinese base are in the The world is already in the leading position, and it is proposed to make full use of digital assets to empower the high-quality development of film creation.

Based on the experience of efficient operation of China Film Base since the epidemic, Ma Ping took the first LED virtual shooting film “Mrs. Anguo” completed by China‘s independent technology as an example, reviewed the research and development process of LED virtual shooting technology in the past six years, and looked forward to the development of Chinese film technology. future.

Sun Hengqin, through the filming history and service experience of "Lonely Moon", "Wandering Earth" and "Returning Thousand Miles" in Qingdao Oriental Movie Metropolis, believes that the development of the base should pay attention to diversified operations on the one hand, and carry out all-round industrial upgrading on the other hand, and continue to explore Cutting-edge technology and international standards can fully implement the base responsibility of building a strong country and lead the industrialization of Chinese characteristic films in the new era. Combining decades of experience and specific shooting cases, Huo Tingxiao believes that film production has entered a "big art era". The work of an artist includes pre-preview, actual shooting and post-production, which needs to be completed by a large number of film and television bases. He also put forward new requirements for the digitization of the base. The theme of the second session of the roundtable forum was "Stimulating the Vitality of Mass Innovation and Empowering Excellent Works", and Liu Fan, a researcher at the China National Academy of Arts, served as the academic host. Li Shaohong, Mu Deyuan, film art director, stylist, concept director Li Miao, chairman of Hengdian Film and Television Crew Service Co., Ltd., chairman of Hengdian Film and Television Industry Experimental Zone Film and Television Service Company, Secretary-General of Hengdian Film and Television Industry Association Huang Leiguang, Jiangsu Provincial Film Shi Juan, vice chairman of the Artists Association and director of Wuxi National Digital Film Industry Park, and other guests, focused on how the film and television base can help artists create better works, and how artists can continuously put forward new requirements to promote the base to improve hardware construction level and service quality. discuss. See also "Game of Thrones" spin-off drama "Dragon Family" release poster to start broadcast on August 21-American TV-cnBeta.COM Photo provided by the organizer of Li Shaohong Based on the creative process, Li Shaohong put forward valuable opinions on the development of professional supporting services, high-end productive services, participation in investment, and new technology exploration and application of the film and television base; Based on the support of the base committee for the director's creation, Mu Deyuan proposed specific measures for the film and television base in recent years in terms of technology empowerment, service empowerment, and improvement of creation and production efficiency; Huang Leiguang mainly learned from the film and television shooting base. Continuously develop and grow, talk about the experience of film production and creation in the domestic market, the successful cases and lessons of the international market, and how to promote the domestic and foreign double cycle of film and television production and creation in the next step; Shi Juan talks about how to stimulate the innovation and creativity of film culture, Increase technological empowerment and large-scale investment in the film and television industry, and strive to build the largest film and television industry cluster in the country. The participants this time put forward two brand-new creation and production concepts: one is that film art is upgraded to "big art", and the other is that film becomes the asymptote of human imagination. They are considered to be the theoretical basis for the next work of the Chinese film base. (Finish)

