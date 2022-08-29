Crème Su 2022AW “Silhouette SILHOUETTE Series”

Silhouette SILHOUETTE – born in the interweaving of light and shadow, the light shining on the plants presents a swaying silhouette, flickering and dark, which is fascinating. This sense of ambiguity is also fascinating when it is reflected in female images. Just like the aphasia heroine portrayed in “Piano Lesson”, she is full of fiery desires under the vagueness and subtlety. Through it, we can’t really have it and touch it. This kind of elusiveness, expressed through the swaying blurred silhouette print and the luster of the silk, is like a dream, and together they write a new romantic chapter. I hope those who own it can enjoy the poetry.

The new “Silhouette SILHOUETTE Series” includes silhouette bra sets, girdle seals and nightgowns. It adopts difficult digital printing and positioning and tailoring technology that requires extremely high craftsmanship and pattern. Later, it is manually trimmed layer by layer to create high quality with ingenuity. work. The bra set and girdle are made of 19 mmi full silk fabric, creating a light and comfortable wearing experience. The unbleached primary color with a soft silk luster and the ink-like silhouette print set off each other, showing a high-level temperament that is elusive in the flow of light and shadow.

Combining a unique aesthetic perspective and exquisite life taste, Crème Su adds more wearability to the design of “Silhouette SILHOUETTE Series”, adapting to women’s multi-scene changing dress needs, showing more underwear design possibilities. The nightgown is designed with hidden buttons, which can be used as an outer layer in daily wearing scenes; the girdle back has a simple single-breasted design, which can be worn as a hollow corset with a bra set, or as a fashionable item on its own.