Exploring Bad Bunny’s Miami Restaurant: A Taste of Success

Miami, Florida – Bad Bunny, the renowned urban music singer, has been making waves in recent years with his chart-topping hits. Alongside his successful music career, he also owns a restaurant in Miami. Curiosity led Spanish actress and dancer Noemi, an influential user on TikTok, to visit Bad Bunny’s restaurant and discover what it had to offer.

Noemi, known for her varied content on TikTok, shared her visit with her followers. In a video clip, she filmed herself and her partner entering the restaurant and reviewing the menu. The influencer highlighted the varying prices of the main dishes, ranging from $60 to $100.

The young woman also pointed out the cost of a glass of wine, which stood at $34. Shortly after, the first dish they ordered, called hamachi, appeared, and Noemi expressed her delight with a price tag of $34. They went on to try the salmon nigiri for $17 and the wagyu nigiri for $35, with the latter receiving their highest praise.

Apart from the sushi dishes, they also ordered aubergines priced at $16 and the restaurant’s specialty, meat. Noemi raved about her filet mingón filled with garlic, stating that it was truly exceptional.

After their dining experience, the couple rated Bad Bunny’s restaurant. While he gave it an 8 out of 10, Noemi gave it a 9. She mentioned that it was early in the day, resulting in fewer customers. However, she highly recommended the restaurant. The total bill amounted to $340, equivalent to over 90,000 pesos.

Noemi’s TikTok video quickly went viral, garnering over 2 million views and 100,000 likes. Users flooded the comments section with their opinions, with some expressing that the prices were too high and not worth it. Others joked about their inability to afford such an extravagant experience.

Bad Bunny’s restaurant has gained significant attention due to its association with the popular artist. However, opinions on the dining experience remain mixed. As the influencer’s review adds to the ongoing conversation, food enthusiasts and fans of Bad Bunny eagerly await their turn to try out the renowned restaurant for themselves.

