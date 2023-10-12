Exploring Creative Methods in the Digital Era: STAFFONLY’s ‘Procrastinating Progress’ Collection

STAFFONLY Unveils “Procrastinating Progress” Collection for 2024 Spring/Summer Series

Fashion brand STAFFONLY has recently launched its highly anticipated 2024 spring and summer series, themed “Procrastinating Progress.” The collection aims to explore the creative methods of the pre-digital era, combining them with the personal experiences of STAFF members to reexamine their role as creators in today’s rapidly advancing world.

Drawing inspiration from the wave of the new technological revolution era, the collection offers a detailed explanation of the artistic abstract interpretation of concrete physical tools. One of the standout features is the refined plaid pattern which is derived from the concepts of a system grid and cross reference crosshair. This pattern represents the thought process and exploration of past creations.

Positioning stickers, inspired by the traces of modifications and standard guidelines, have become key elements in the design, providing a detailed description of the “in progress” state. The collection also incorporates an open design structure that reflects an “unfinished” state of work, preserving the fleeting traces of creation in the process.

Additionally, the clothes in the collection feature regular holes inspired by coil notebooks, with metal rings between the pieces, imitating loose-leaf paper. The two-dimensional folder icons, originally seen in the digital world, are transformed into three-dimensional accessories, showcasing the ability of creation to transcend dimensions.

Another notable aspect of the collection is the cobweb-covered beaded texture, inspired by ancient electronic instrument circuit boards. This unique texture forms a mesh-like connection shape, reminiscent of a central processor. The upside-down and reversible structure is used to vividly depict stagnation and repeated mental state transitions.

The STAFFONLY 2024 collection is a concrete realization of a thinking network that combines logic and inspiration. It serves as a public display of the creative process in all its details, emphasizing the importance of rich thinking and creation in the present.

During the runway show, the models moved both forward and backward, symbolizing the group of procrastinators who are caught up in the current of the times. These individuals wander in the gap between the present and the past, fearlessly embracing a different courage and the interest brought by creative thinking.

Overall, the collection highlights STAFFONLY’s belief that digital technology, despite its power, cannot destroy the love for life and humanity. By fusing pre-digital era creativity with modern advancements, STAFFONLY continues to push the boundaries of fashion and inspire others to embrace their role as creators in the digital age.

