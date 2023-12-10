Exploring Creativity and Variety: Zara’s Innovative Atelier Series Unveils Six New Interpretations of the Jacket

Zara Unveils Unique Atelier Series on Experimental Jacket Designs

Zara’s professional creative team has once again pushed the boundaries of fashion with the launch of their latest ZARA ATELIER series, focusing on experimental and unique jacket designs. The Atelier series is a practice that pursues focused design, aiming to fully demonstrate Zara’s superb creativity and manufacturing capabilities, giving a regular garment six new interpretations while exploring various possibilities for clothing.

For this season’s collection, the experimental theme centers around the jacket, and is photographed by renowned fashion photographer Tim Walker, with model Kristen McMenamy serving as the muse for the eye-catching fashion items.

The series consists of six distinct jacket designs, each with its own unique interpretation and flair, ready to captivate fashion enthusiasts. From the Extraordinary Jacket, inspired by the shape and craftsmanship of men’s tailoring in the 20th century, to the Bohemian Jacket, a complete refusal to conform to the rules, the collection promises a diverse and innovative range of designs.

The Extraordinary Jacket boasts a patchwork of materials including gray herringbone wool, navy flannel, and charcoal gray pinstripe wool, while the Timeless Jacket combines history and modernity, masculinity and femininity, letting the wearer express a unique personality not bound by current trends.

The Siren Jacket transforms the traditional role of the jacket into a sensual and glamorous outfit, designed to be worn “inside out” and with playful cutouts at the shoulders. Meanwhile, the Poet’s Jacket experiments with contrasting colors, expressing a new romantic harmony with delicate embellishments all in white.

The revolutionary body jacket entitled Hug Jacket combines comfort, compatibility, and versatility, made from solid gray wool that hugs the curves like a second skin. Finally, the Bohemian Jacket is a carefully-tailored, iconic leather-cut motorcycle jacket with delicate chains and circular perforations.

The entire ZARA ATELIER series will be available for purchase on the official website and select stores starting on December 7, 2023. Fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters will have the chance to explore and express their unique style with these innovative and experimental jacket designs.

