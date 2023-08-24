Exploring Family Affection in the Poetic Works of Jose Marti, Gabriela Mistral, and Juan Herman: A Journey of Tenderness

captures the tender moment of a child falling asleep. Mistral writes: “You came to me tenderly, / You came to me quietly, / Your little eyes closed gently, / And the world around ceased to exist.” In these lines, Mistral beautifully portrays the peacefulness and serenity that envelops a child as they drift off to sleep, creating a sense of tranquility that resonates with readers.

The collection of poems also explores the relationship between a mother and her child. Mistral’s portrayal of motherly love is deeply heartfelt and poignant, capturing the overwhelming emotions and unconditional devotion that comes with being a mother. In the poem “Mother,” Mistral writes: “I gave you my sleep, / my long thoughts, / My tranquility / and my joy. / I gave you my life, / my pitiful wealth, / And the maidservant asleep / Is brighter than me.” These lines encapsulate the sacrifices and selflessness that mothers often exhibit, demonstrating the unwavering love and dedication they have for their children.

Furthermore, Mistral’s collection of poems emphasizes the importance of nurturing and protecting children, advocating for their well-being and growth. In the poem “Guidance,” Mistral writes: “Teach them to be good, / to be modest and to be strong, / to endure in silence, / and to always respect and love.” These words reflect Mistral’s belief in the power of education and guidance in shaping the future of children, instilling in them positive values and virtues that will guide them throughout their lives.

Overall, Mistral’s “Tenderness” is a heartfelt and intimate exploration of family affection, particularly the bond between a mother and her child. Through her delicate and profound words, Mistral captures the essence of tender moments, showcasing the beauty and depth of parental love. Her poetry serves as a reminder of the importance of family in literature and in our lives, inspiring readers to cherish and celebrate the love and connection that exists within their own families.