Considering the limited space, a sample of an article covering the event, the award-winning work, and an interview with the honored poet can be:

The 2023 Huadi Literature List Ceremony took place in Shenzhen, where Huang Canran’s “Huang Canran’s Poetry” was honored with the prestigious Poetry of the Year award. The collection of his poetry was lauded for its calm, delicate, and transcendent exploration of ordinary life, demonstrating a distinctive style that has captivated readers and critics alike.

In an exclusive interview, Canran expressed his gratitude for the recognition, humblingly attributing the depth of his poetry to an instance of divine inspiration, stating that, “human talents are very limited.” His work, a reflection of life in southern China, incorporates local dialects and observations of seemingly trivial aspects of everyday life.

Canran’s upcoming plans include publishing poetry collections every three to five years, each more systematically curated than the last. His recent move from Hong Kong to Shenzhen has greatly influenced his poetry and translation work, providing him with the space and stability required to continue his literary pursuits.

The ceremony marks a significant milestone in Canran’s career, cementing his status as a leading figure in contemporary poetry and reaffirming his ability to capture the complexities and nuances of human experience through the written word.

Share this: Facebook

X

