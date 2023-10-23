Exploring Love in a New Era: The Immersive Experience of “True Love Tavern”

True Love Tavern: A Unique and Immersive Musical Drama Experience

Love has always been a timeless theme in stage art, but as the boundaries of traditional theater are being broken, how can drama present love in a more innovative and immersive way? From October 21st onwards, the ambient musical story drama “True Love Tavern” will be embarking on a long-term residency at the Damai New Space.

With the rise of new performing arts spaces, environmental plays have become increasingly popular. However, what exactly is it that attracts audiences to these new spaces? Is it merely the interaction between actors and the audience? In reality, environmental performances in new spaces require a perfect blend of storytelling, actor performances, music style, and venue setup in order to create a unique experience that sets it apart from conventional theater performances. In this regard, “True Love Tavern” has truly achieved greatness.

As the name suggests, the venue for “True Love Tavern” is a bar, fittingly called “Tavern.” To welcome its grand opening, the Damai New Space has been completely transformed into a jazz bar. A table and four chairs are placed in the center of the bar, serving as the main activity area for the actors, while audience seats are scattered in all directions. Small tables are situated in front of the audience, with sofas in the back row, creating an immersive atmosphere within the bar.

Love is the central theme that ties together the stories unfolding in this “tavern.” It is also the ultimate mystery that the characters and even the audience must unravel as the plot progresses. The play consists of three main stories, all of which are true stories sourced from the well-known podcast “Story FM.” The story of a brother and sister’s love connects the various clues within the drama, while the laughter-inducing story of a teenager wearing VR glasses for online dating adds a lighthearted touch. Finally, a story set in old Shanghai spans 40 years of waiting, showcasing the pureness of love. Each story may elicit different feelings and judgments from the audience, but the story of the online dating teenagers is particularly fitting for the venue. Two young individuals who fall in love online decide to meet for the first time in this bar, breaking down the “wall” between the audience and the drama. The story, infused with the spirit of the times, allows the audience to feel a sense of closeness, as if they are witnessing the love of those around them. As the boundaries between traditional theater and real life blur, the audience is offered a participatory viewing experience.

The music configuration in “True Love Tavern” adds an unexpected element. All seven songs used in the play are works by the jazz singing group Mr. Miss. Jazz music seamlessly integrates with the bar setting, and Mr. Miss’s songs possess a distinctive jazz style with pop music elements, making them easy to catch onto. When incorporated into “True Love Tavern,” the audience is able to fully immerse themselves in the storytelling of these musical works. The play includes sentimental songs that evoke emotional highs and lows, as well as whimsical tunes like “Why Don’t You Go to Heaven,” all perfectly integrated into the various love stories within the plot, offering moments of intoxication and laughter.

What truly sets “True Love Tavern” apart is the tight integration between the new space and the creation and performance of the play. It serves as an inspiration for other similar works. In performing in a new space, one cannot separate creation from the venue itself. Environmental drama is not about simply “airlifting” a new play into an interactive venue, but rather about combining it with a specific venue to refine the story and design. The incorporation of music is also something that creators of works for new performing arts spaces must seriously consider.

“True Love Tavern” is a groundbreaking production that pushes the boundaries of traditional theater. Through its immersive venue, intertwining stories, and captivating music, it offers audiences a unique and participatory viewing experience like no other. The Damai New Space has surely proven itself to be an ideal stage for this exciting and innovative production.

