Exploring Mid-Century Modernism: Gestalten’s New Book ‘Modernist Icons’

German publishing house Gestalten launches new book “Modernist Icons”

Gestalten, a renowned German publishing house, has officially launched their latest book titled “Modernist Icons”. The book focuses on mid-century modernist aesthetics and covers various aspects of interior decoration, architecture, and design.

The content of the book includes project studies and images that allow readers to understand the influence of this aesthetic on modern furniture and design styles, as well as the reasons for its continued popularity.

Mid-century popular modernism is a design style that emerged from the German architectural style Bauhaus in the mid-1930s and extended to the end of the 1960s. It emphasizes minimalism, cleanliness, the use of lines, and indoor and outdoor spaces. This style gained popularity after the end of World War II due to factors such as the optimism generated by the post-war era, scientific and technological progress, and the focus on practical items.

In addition to the historical context, the book also features the work of renowned architects such as Le Corbusier, Mies van der Rohe, Lina Bo Bardi, and John Lautner. It includes essays covering a wide range of topics related to the era of modernist design.

“Modernist Icons” is now available for purchase on Gestalten’s official website, priced at £55. Interested readers are encouraged to explore the book for a deeper understanding of mid-century modernist aesthetics and its impact on modern design.

