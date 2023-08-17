Exploring New Ground: Hong Kong-Style Crime Films Evolve with Yau Lai Tao’s “Assassination Storm”

Hong Kong-style police and gangster films are known for their intense action and thrilling plots. However, director Yau Lai Tao’s latest movie, “Assassination Storm,” takes a different approach by infusing elements of suspense and reasoning. The film, adapted from Zhou Haohui’s suspense novel “Death Notice: Dark Man,” premiered in Beijing on August 16.

Director Qiu Litao, who had read the original novel before deciding to make the movie, was captivated by its intricate storyline and the complexity of human nature portrayed. In “Assassination Storm,” he chose to focus less on action scenes such as gun battles and explosions and instead emphasized the suspense and reasoning aspects of the story. By combining Hong Kong-style gangster films with mainland suspenseful IPs, Qiu Litao aimed to explore new possibilities and provide a refreshing experience for the audience.

Author Zhou Haohui expressed his satisfaction after watching the film, stating that it completely met his expectations. He praised the film for its faithfulness to the original work and the fitting casting choices. Zhou Haohui was particularly impressed by the director’s new design, which brought out a different aspect of the relationship between two characters that was not as prominent in the novel. This innovative approach in expressing the story surprised Zhou Haohui and heightened the suspense without interrupting the reasoning aspect of the plot.

Zhang Zhilin, who plays the character of Luo Fei, was chosen by director Qiu Litao because of his interest in IQ and reasoning games and his exceptional memory and logical skills. Zhang Zhilin found the filming experience enjoyable and even expressed a desire to challenge a similar role in the future. Myolie Wu, who plays the character of Meng Yun, praised Luo Fei as a perfect lover who is not only highly intelligent but also affectionate and dedicated.

During the post-screening interaction with the audience, viewers expressed their positive viewing experiences. One fan of the original book praised the director for the wonderful adaptation, stating that the film surprised them and flowed smoothly within its limited time frame. Another fan of Hong Kong movies appreciated the film’s deep portrayal of suspense and human nature, describing the entire story as specific and full.

The premiere of “Assassination Storm” also sparked memories among viewers of the classic drama series “Rushing to the Sky 2” in which Julian Cheung and Myolie Wu had previously acted together. In a nostalgic moment, the duo recreated a famous scene from the series, creating a wave of nostalgia among fans.

“Assassination Storm” is set to be released nationwide on August 18, promising audiences a thrilling and suspenseful cinematic experience that explores new directions for Hong Kong films.

