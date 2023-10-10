Exploring Sexuality and Marginality: A Study of Pedro Juan Gutiérrez’s Literature

A panel discussion took place at the José Martí National Library of Cuba on September 26 to celebrate the work of renowned Cuban author Pedro Juan Gutiérrez. The event, titled “The Traditional Space Dedicated to Pedro Juan Gutiérrez,” was held in the gallery El Reino de este Mundo and featured Jorge Fornet, president of the Cuban Academy of Language, and Francisco López Sacha, a narrator and literary critic.

The panelists all agreed that Pedro Juan Gutiérrez’s work, particularly his Dirty Havana Trilogy, has had a significant impact on the island’s literary scene. Despite being published relatively late in his career and primarily in Cuba, Gutiérrez’s writing stands out for its vivid portrayal of the extreme living conditions experienced by a significant portion of the population during the Special Period in the 1990s.

Gutiérrez’s storytelling gives a voice to marginalized individuals in Cuban society, particularly those living on the outskirts of the capital city. His novels and stories set in Central Havana have introduced readers to a diverse array of characters and shed light on an “underworld” that expanded during the final years of the last century.

During the panel discussion, Gutiérrez described his writing as a reflection of his experiences living in Centro Habana. He found inspiration in the neighborhood, writing about his encounters and observations. His writing style, marked by straightforward and unapologetic prose, resonated with readers, both in Cuba and internationally.

The publication of Dirty Havana Trilogy caused a stir among readers due to its unabashed depiction of violence, sex, poverty, and despair. The visceral and unflinching portrayal of Cuban society during the Special Period made a lasting impact on readers worldwide. The trilogy highlighted the harsh realities faced by Cubans in the 1990s, with sociological themes taking precedence over political commentary.

Gutiérrez’s subsequent novels, such as The king of Havana and Animal tropical, further explored these themes, delving deeper into the characters’ lives and their intimate relationships. The author’s candid portrayal of sex generated mixed reactions, often misinterpreted as solely pornographic. However, Gutiérrez aimed to depict the characters’ wild and uninhibited sexuality amid their impoverished circumstances.

Throughout his career, Gutiérrez has published nearly thirty books, including poetry, short stories, and novels. While finding publishers has been challenging, he remains determined to continue sharing his unique perspective on the world, particularly focusing on those who live on the fringes of society.

The panel discussion affirmed Pedro Juan Gutiérrez’s position as a significant figure in Cuban literature. His narratives offer a potent blend of literary excellence and social commentary, shedding light on the struggles and resilience of individuals living in challenging circumstances.

