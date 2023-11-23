Exploring Swarovski’s Mesmera and Hyperbola Series – A Captivating Advertising Campaign by Steven Meisel

Create a news article using this content

Advertising campaign shot by Steven Meisel – Mesmera series

The advertising campaign uses the Swarovski Holiday Wonderland (Celebrate Wonder) as its theme. Through a series of unique photos taken by Steven Meisel, we embark on a charming dream journey and witness the infinite creativity of the Swarovski crystal world.

Advertising campaign shot by Steven Meisel – Hyperbola series

The theme of the blockbuster is inspired by Swarovski’s five classic jewelry series, deriving five completely different personalities to light up the magical moments in winter. Blue Gema’s deep blue and transparent Swarovski crystals intertwine to create an intoxicating dreamy light; Mesmera Stardust shines like eternal stardust, illuminating the night with a gorgeous and charming design; the avant-garde Matrix Supernova is inlaid with dazzling transparent Swarovski crystals The strange imitation crystal is as bright as a supernova; Punk Luna is full of rock and roll style, conveying mysterious charm with patterns drawn from the moon; while Hyperbola Nebula’s beautiful and dynamic vortex shape is like a nebula, with interlaced and changeable green Swarovski imitation Crystal depicts surging power.

Swarovski Mesmera series earrings, Swarovski Luna series necklace single product picture

The blockbuster opens a new chapter for the theme of “Transformation” that constantly displays new ideas. It reflects the unique personality of each series with the dreamy atmosphere of winter, transforming into a variety of sparkling jewelry, reflecting Swarovski’s joyful luxury style, extraordinary craftsmanship and clever use of light. creativity.

Giovanna Engelbert, Global Creative Director of Swarovski, said: “The holiday campaign is a unique way to celebrate Swarovski’s creativity and the endless possibilities of expressing yourself. My idea is to focus on female protagonists, each with a distinct personality. Their appearance and personality are transformed into the jewelry they wear. We worked with Steven Meisel and Pat McGrath to create a series of campaigns that capture the dreamy atmosphere and splendor of the end-of-year celebrations.”

Swarovski Gema series, Swarovski Matrix series, Swarovski Hyperbola series single product pictures

In order to highlight the power of Swarovski crystals to inspire transformation, Giovanna Engelbert once again collaborated with Steven Meisel, who has taken many classic fashion photos, and Pat McGrath, who is good at using makeup techniques to push the boundaries of self-expression, and invited famous hairstylist Guido Palau and hat It features jewelry designer Stephen Jones, who designed the stunning Swarovski crystal headpiece for the Hyperbola collection.

Swarovski’s “Holiday Wonderland” advertising campaign embodies the spirit of independence, self-expression, and the courage to try, and boldly recalls the gorgeous and dazzling style. The dazzling array of shining products also brings inspiration for purchasing gifts, making you wonderful in the beautiful winter. Unforgettable moments.

The above-mentioned classic jewelry series can now be purchased in Swarovski stores or Swarovski’s official online store.

